Wilson Memorial baseball team weathers the Storm

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away to a 7-2 lead and the Hornets held on to defeat the Staunton Storn, 11-6, Friday evening in Shenandoah District baseball action.

"Staunton is a pesky-type team. They've played a lot of games close," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "They kept battling back the entire game. Their pitchers threw a lot of off-speed stuff and kept us off balance, especially early in the game."

Staunton's Jerrod Meadows doubled to put runners on second and third in the top of the first inning and Mason Luck followed with a single to center, giving the Storm a 1-0 lead. Xavier Moore walked to load the bases with one out, but Wilson lefty Aiden Podgorski retired the next two batters to work out of the jam and leave the bases full.

"Aiden worked out of that jam in the first and then I thought he settled down and gave us three more really good innings," Cullen said.

Staunton starter Job Harelll held Wilson without a hit for the first 2.2 innings, before Jacob Wakefield singled with two outs in the bottom of the third. Grayson Wright added a single and Mason McDowell drove home both runners with a triple to deep center. McDowell scored on a Staunton error to put the Hornets up 3-1.