Wilson Memorial baseball team weathers the Storm

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away to a 7-2 lead and the Hornets held on to defeat the Staunton Storn, 11-6, Friday evening in Shenandoah District baseball action.
"Staunton is a pesky-type team. They've played a lot of games close," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "They kept battling back the entire game. Their pitchers threw a lot of off-speed stuff and kept us off balance, especially early in the game."
Staunton's Jerrod Meadows doubled to put runners on second and third in the top of the first inning and Mason Luck followed with a single to center, giving the Storm a 1-0 lead. Xavier Moore walked to load the bases with one out, but Wilson lefty Aiden Podgorski retired the next two batters to work out of the jam and leave the bases full.
"Aiden worked out of that jam in the first and then I thought he settled down and gave us three more really good innings," Cullen said.
Staunton starter Job Harelll held Wilson without a hit for the first 2.2 innings, before Jacob Wakefield singled with two outs in the bottom of the third. Grayson Wright added a single and Mason McDowell drove home both runners with a triple to deep center. McDowell scored on a Staunton error to put the Hornets up 3-1.
The Storm closed to within 3-2 with a run in the third. Nathan Byrnes doubled with one out and moved to third on a single to the hole at short by Aaron Neil. Kadin Swisher then hit a one-hopper back to the mound and Podgorski threw to second to get the force play as Byrnes broke late for home. McDowell's throw to the plate skipped past the catcher as Byrnes scored to make it a one-run game.
Wilson took advantage of three Staunton erors in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-2 lead. Podgorksi plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Wakefield added a run-scoring single for the Hornets.
Staunton answered with three runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap. Haiden Engleman led off with a walk and Jalen Rowzie followed with a single. Meadows chased both runners home with a triple to right-center, trimming the margin to 7-4. Meadows then scored on a base hit by Moore as Staunton moved closer at 7-5.
Wilson once again responded, this time with with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Wakefield drove in two runs with a line drive to right and Wright added a sacrifice fly as Wilson opened an 11-5 lead.
Staunton loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but Wilson righty Finn irving worked out of the jam, leaving the bases full and preserving the 11-5 advantage.
Wakefield led Wilson's nine-hit attack with a 3-for-4 effort and three RBIs. McDowell and Cameron Sprouse each added two hits for the Hornets. For the Storm, Meadows, Moore and Rowzie each finished with two hits.
Podgorski picked up the win on the mound, pitching four innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four base hits.
WILSON MEMORIAL 11, STAUNTON 6