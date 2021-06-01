Wilson Memorial boys advance to Region 3C tennis championship

FISHERSVILLE — Top-seeded Wilson Memorial is on its way to the Region 3C boys tennis championship after the Green Hornets knocked out fourth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy 5-2 on Tuesday in the semifinals.

LCA became the first team all season to win individual matches against the unbeaten Hornets, but Wilson brushed those two blips aside in reaching the title match.

"Liberty Christian really challenged us," said Wilson Memorial coach Trey Lawhorn. "There were a lot of close matches."

State powerhouse and second-seeded Western Albemarle awaits Wilson for the championship Thursday on the Hornets’ courts. Western earned its trip over the mountain to Fishersville by thrashing sixth-seeded Charlottesville 6-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal.

This will be the Warriors’ last hoorah in Class 3 as the school is moving up to Class 4 in the fall.

No. 1 Chase Pullin, a juniot, got the Hornets started with a tough 6-0, 7-6(8-6) victory, while No. 2 Conner Miller, a freshman, had a much easier time at 6-0, 6-0.

"Chase Pullin and Conner Miller are strong and consistent players and have been team leaders all year," Lawhorn said. "They went out today and got three wins for us when we needed it."