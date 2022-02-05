Wilson Memorial boys basketball team bounces back with a win over Waynesboro

Wilson Memorial needed a bounce-back win in the worst sort of way, and that’s exactly what the Green Hornets achieved in their Saturday matinee with a 68-38 victory over the Waynesboro Little Giants in a makeup Shenandoah District boys basketball contest.

The Hornets were coming off a disheartening 57-45 loss to Fort Defiance less than 16 hours earlier for their first district setback. The quick turnaround didn’t give the team much time to dwell on Friday’s performance, or lack there of.

The win gives the Hornets a positive boost going into Monday’s rematch at Buffalo Gap where the winner takes over sole possession of first place. Wilson won the first meeting Tuesday going away 88-72.

“We did what we were suppose to do,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “We won the game and played unselfish basketball. Now we have a short time frame to get ready for Monday.”

Wilson junior Finn Irving sparked the team’s path back into the win column. Irving had a subpar outing against the Indians after being saddled with early foul trouble and scoring only 11 points. Irving more than made up for it Saturday, netting 11 points alone in the second quarter when the Hornets broke the game open. Irving finished with a game-high 25 points.

Neither team couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean off a cruise ship to begin the game, which was to be expected since both played Friday and the opening tip came at 12:25 p.m.

The first point of the game came at the 5:38 mark on Lucas Schatz’s free throw. Then Wilson (13-4, 7-1) used three Waynesboro turnovers for seven more points. Josh Johnson’s 3-pointer accounted for the Hornets’ first basket with 4:29 left in the quarter, while Irving’s bomb capped the game-opening 8-0 surge.

Waynesboro (2-16, 2-6) missed a lot of shots early, but many of those were being returned to sender by Wilson’s huge height advantage.

“Wilson is tough in the paint,” Waynesboro first-year head coach Jacobie Napier said. “It is hard to match their size.”

The Giants finally lit the scoreboard on Charles Haynes’ old-fashioned three-point play with 2:22 on the clock. Waynesboro closed the quarter strong on back-to-back 3-pointers from Adam Groves and Haynes to only trailed 10-9.

But that was it for the Giants. Wilson outscored the hosts 21-8 in the second period behind Irving’s scoring blitz for a 31-17 advantage at the break. Irving scored the team’s final nine points, including a three-point play following an offensive rebound that ignited his run.

The Hornets kept adding distance in the second half to complete the season sweep. The teams had played 10 days earlier in Fishersville, which Wilson won 82-30.

“Wilson is a very cerebral team that plays very well together,” Napier said.

The Waynesboro coach praised his team’s effort.

“I am proud of the guys how they continued to fight and keep playing together,” he said. “The chemistry is much better and we are getting better as a team. I saw good things in the second half today.”

Haynes led the Giants with 13 points.

Waynesboro is back home Tuesday for a visit from red-hot Fort Defiance, which brings a four-game winning streak to town.

The Giants won the jayvee game 66-32. Gabe Heinrich led Wilson with 10 points, while Gavyn Collier had seven and Alex Jordan five.

WILSON (68) — Vess 2 0-0 5, Johnson 2 2-2 7, Podgorski 2 2-2 6, Armstrong 2 0-0 5, E.Irving 2 0-0 5, Mundie 0 1-2 1, Briseno 3 2-3 8, F.Irving 8 8-10 25, Schatz 1 2-6 4, Wright 1 0-0 2, Lavender, Harman, TOTALS 23 17-25 68.

WAYNESBORO (38) — Jackson 0 1-2 1, Haynes 4 4-5 13, Groves 1 0-0 3, Sites 2 0-0 4, McCoy 1 2-2 5, Williams 2 1-1 5, Barber 3 1-2 7, Brown, TOTALS 13 9-12 38.

WILSON 10 21 21 16 — 68

WAYNESBORO 9 8 12 9 — 38