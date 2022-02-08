Wilson Memorial boys basketball team completes season sweep of Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Wilson Memorial used a 9-0 run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter Monday night to pull away from the Buffalo Gap Bison and take a 66-55 victory in Shenandoah District boys' basketball action. The victory completed the season sweep for the Hornets over Gap.

The Bison were within striking distance entering the final quarter and buckets by Bennett Bowers and Jackson Ingram pulled Gap to within two points, 55-53, with four minutes left in the game. Gap had a possession to tie, but then two straight turnovers by the Bison led to five quick points for the visitors. Taylor Armstrong converted a steal into an easy layup and another Gap turnover led to a three-point play for Finn Irving, giving Wilson a 60-53 lead with 3:06 left in the game.

Irving found Ethan Briseno cutting along the baseline for an easy bucket with 1:54 left and Josh Johnson capped the decisive 9-0 run with two free throws for a 64-52 Wilson lead.

"We always tell our guys that our pressure isn't necessarily designed to force turnovers in the first half, it's designed to force turnovers in the fourth quarter when our opponent may be a little mentally fatigued from dealing with the pressure and our pace the entire game," said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. "We came up with a couple turnovers there in the fourth quarter and that allowed us to pull away a little at the end."

Wilson had the pace where it likes it in the first quarter, but Gap was able to match the Hornets and the Bison trailed by just a point, 18-17 after one quarter.

The big men had big first quarters as Gap's Noah Canterbury scored eight points while Lucas Schatz responded with seven straight points for the Hornets midway through the quarter.

"Lucas had a really good game the first time we played Gap and I thought he did a really good job to keep us in it during the first quarter," added Hartman. "Not only did he score in the first quarter, he was really active on defense and on the boards in the first half."

The pace slowed in the second quarter as Wilson scored just six points. A bucket by Briseno put the Hornets up five, 24-19, but Gap scored the final seven points of the quarter to lead at the half.

Tyler Hohenstein powered inside for a bucket and Bowers scored on a baseline drive to pull the Bison to within one, 24-23. Bowers scored on the break to give Gap the lead and the Bison guard added 1-of-2 at the line, sending the home team to the break with a 26-24 lead.

"Chad (Ward) is such a god coach and I'm sure he watched film of how Fort beat us the other night by controlling the tempo and his team did a really good job of that in the second quarter," added Hartman.

After Gap's Bowers scored on a runner in the paint to open the third quarter, Wilson ran off 11 straight points, the first nine by Irving, to go up 35-28.

"Finn is our leading scorer. Not only do we need him to score, he's the point man of our press and when we can set up our pressure that helps us keep the game at a pace we like," explained Hartman.

Gap later answered with a 7-0 spurt with Bowers scoring four points and Ingram adding a 3-pointer to pull the Bison to within one point, 40-39.

Gap went toe-to-toe with the Hornets for the remainder of the third quarter and the first half of the final period before Wilson put the game away with the 9-0 run.

Irving led all scorers with 24 points. Johnson added 12 points for the Hornets and Briseno scored 10. Gap also placed three players in double figures, led by Canterbury with 18 points. Bowers added 17 points and Ingram finished with 10.

WILSON MEMORIAL 66, BUFFALO GAP 55

WILSON MEMORIAL 18 6 25 17 — 66

BUFFALO GAP 17 9 17 12 — 55

WILSON (66) — F. Irving 9 3-3 24, Briseno 5 0-1 10, Schatz 3 0-2 7, Wright 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 8-8 12, Armstrong 4 0-0 8, E. iriving 1 0-0 3, Vess, Lavender, Podgorski, Mundie, TOTALS 25 11-14 66.

BUFFALO GAP (55) — Canterbury 9 0-0 18, J. Hewitt 3 0-0 6, Ingram 4 0-0 10, Bowers 7 3-4 17, Hohenstein 1 0-0 2, LaPorte 1 0-0 2, Lowe, G. Hewitt, TOTALS 25 3-4 55.