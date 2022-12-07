Wilson Memorial boys basketball team defeats Monticello

FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Memorial Green Hornets continued their early-season success Wednesday night.

Wilson Memorial's boys basketball team rode strong a solid defensive effort to topple the visiting Monticello Mustangs 59-43 in non-district boys basketball. The Hornets opened their season with a 74-48 win over Monticello on Nov. 29.

In Wednesday’s win, the Hornets struggled with turning the ball over and finding their offensive tempo.

“We’ve got things we’ll correct tomorrow in practice, and we’ll move forward, but it’s a lot better to do that when you win than when you lose,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said.

The two teams traded baskets early in a low-scoring first quarter before senior guard Colton Lavender rattled off five consecutive points to give the Hornets a 10-5 lead with 1:52 left in the first quarter. Wilson led the entire rest of the game from that point.

Senior Aiden Podgorski provided six points in the second quarter as Wilson extended its lead over the visiting Mustangs, even as the Hornets struggled a bit with physical defense from Monticello.

“We made some uncharacteristic turnovers,” Hartman said. “We just weren’t strong with the ball, and they were hacking, slapping, and reaching in and grabbing that thing, and we just didn’t protect it as well as we could have.”

Wilson put together its best offensive quarter in the third quarter, rallying for 21 points as they pushed their lead to a nearly 20-point advantage. Junior Grant Wright rattled off six straight points in the middle of the quarter, and senior Finn Irving maintained a steady scoring presence.

It mainly was the reserves in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, as they cruised to the victory off the backs of three quality defensive quarters.

Irving led Wilson in scoring with 13 points, while Lavender provided 10. Podgorski and Wright both scored eight points.

With the win, the Hornets improved to 3-1 on the season. Hartman said the team is still learning to gel together at this point in the season.

“We’ve got some guys that are stepping into much bigger roles than they were used to,” Hartman said. “We’ve got two returning starters that play big minutes — Finn and Lucas [Schatz]— so we’ve got three other guys that have got to pick up the slack for three seniors that graduated. We’re still working through kinks.”

Wilson hosts Charlottesville on Friday night. The Black Knights defeated Wilson 63-37 on Monday.

WILSON MEMORIAL 59, MONTICELLO 43

MONTICELLO 7 14 12 10 — 43

WILSON MEMORIAL 16 15 21 7 — 59

WILSON MEMORIAL (59) — F. Irving 4 4-6 13, Wright 3 2-3 8, Podgorski 2 4-5 8, Vess 3 0-0 9, Lavender 4 0-0 10, Schatz 3 0-0 7, Pittman 1 0-0 3, Snyder 0 1-2 1, Dana 0 0-1 0, Harman 0 0-2 0, E. Irving, Flesher, TOTALS 20 11-19 59.

MONTICELLO (43) — Ritterbrand 3 4-6 9, Giese 4 0-0 10, Morgan 3 0-0 6, Newell 1 0-0 3, White 1 2-5 4, J. Pour 1 0-0 2, Harlow 0 2-2 2, E. Pour 1 2-2 4, Matthews, Bittner, Doherty, Messinger, Pannone, Walker TOTALS 14 10-15 43.