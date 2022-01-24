Wilson Memorial boys basketball team holds off Staunton

FISHERSVILLE — The moment never got too big for Wilson Memorial senior Ethan Briseno and his Hornet teammates.

They had seen it all before.

Every day in practice.

When a pesky Staunton Storm team refused to go away late in the game, Wilson made all the right plays down the stretch to pull off a 54-47 Shenandoah District boys basketball victory Monday night.

Briseno was key down the stretch, scoring all six of his points in the game’s closing minutes. That included calmly sinking a pair of free throws after a big 3-pointer by Staunton’s Prodigy Simms had cut the deficit to two points, 49-47, with just about one minute remaining.

“Coach (Jeremy Hartman) makes us do pressure free throws every single practice,” Briseno said. “Also, at the end of practice, we always do situational drills and practice things like that.”

The practice paid off Monday.

The game went back and forth early. It was tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, and it was still knotted at 22 midway through the second quarter. However, the Hornets were able to close the half on a 9-0 run to take a 31-22 lead into the intermission.

The Storm played the majority of the first half without standout guard Ammanuel “Manny” Chapman, who picked a pair of fouls early.

“Manny got in a little foul trouble, and we were able to capitalize right before the end of the half,” Hartman said. “He’s such a great player.”

Chapman made an immediate impact in the third, scoring 10 points. The Storm cut Wilson’s lead to one point, 32-31, before the Hornets closed the third quarter outscoring the Storm 12-5. Finn Irving, who had a game-high 18 points, closed out the period with a 3-pointer to put Wilson up 42-36 heading into the final period of play.

Every time Wilson tried to deliver the knockout blow, Simms kept Staunton within striking distance. However, Staunton had back-to-back possessions in the final minute with turnovers.

“I’m proud of my boys,” Staunton coach Terrell Mickens said. “They came out tonight and played hard. We had one or two possessions that will come back to haunt you, and they did tonight. Hats off to Wilson. They played well.”

Simms finished 13 points and Chapman 12 for the Storm. Wilson point guard Josh Johnson added 13 points in the victory.

“This was a big district win,” Hartman said. “Hats off to them (Staunton). Any time we play them it’s a great game. I think it’s slowly becoming a rivalry now. We’ll see what happens when we play them again in a couple of weeks.”

In the junior varsity contest, 10 different Staunton players scored as the Storm beat the Hornets 58-35. None of the 10 players reached double figures in the well-balanced win. Addy Flesher had 17 points for Wilson in the loss.

WILSON MEMORIAL 54, STAUNTON 47

STAUNTON 12 10 14 11 — 47

WILSON 12 19 12 12 — 54

STAUNTON (47) — Simms 6 0-0 13, Scott 1 1-1 3, Hamilton 1 1-1 3, Chapman 5 0-0 12, Dunn 2 1-3 5, Moore 1 2-2 4, Jones 0 1-2 1, Desper 2 0-0 4, Jackson, Cabell, Terry, Brown, TOTALS 19 6-9 47.

WILSON (54) — Johnson 5 0-1 13, Armstrong 2 1-2 5, Irving 1 0-0 3, Briseno 2 2-4 6, Irving 6 3-3 18, Schatz 1 2-4 4, Wright 2 0-0 5, Vess, Podgorkski, Mundie, TOTALS 20 9-14 54.