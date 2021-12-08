Wilson Memorial boys basketball team hopes to build on last season’s success

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s fast start to the 2021-22 boys basketball season has head coach Jeremy Hartman envisioning good things for the Green Hornets by the time the postseason rolls around.
The Hornets have won their first three games over Monticello (73-62), Charlottesville (45-35) and Alleghany County (64-46).
Hartman’s optimism stems from a veteran-laden roster that features eight players returning from the shortened 2021 season when the Hornets finished 9-4, losing to Spotswood in the quarterfinals of the Region 3C tournament.
“The kids are playing well and together to begin the season,” Hartman said. “They are playing hard and showing great effort. They are executing to the best of their abilities.”
Wilson, which lost only three players from last season, return five who played heavy minutes, including three starters and two that made spot starts.
“The entire team is familiar with how we do things here,” Hartman said. “A lot of them played together over the summer and have developed a chemistry.”
The Hornets have only three seniors on the 12-man roster with Josh Johnson, Taylor Armstrong and Ethan Briseno.
Johnson returns as the team’s point guard where he earned second-team all-district status last season after averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shooting 52 percent from 3-point land. Johnson is off to a strong start, leading the team in scoring at nearly 16 points.
Armstrong had a forgettable junior campaign. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the season-opener and missed six games. Then in his first game back against Buffalo Gap, he did the same thing to the other ankle and was lost for the season.
Briseno is another returning starter, who averaged four points and four rebounds. Like Johnson, Briseno has drastically increased his scoring to 11 points in the early going this season.
Six-foot-4 Finn Irving headlines the junior class. He averaged 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists as a sophomore and earned a second-team all-district berth.
“Finn has struggled with his shooting in our early games because he is getting a lot more attention from the defenses,” Hartman said. “But once he adjusts, I know the shots will start falling again soon.”
Irving showed signs of breaking out of the shooting slump Monday with a 25-point performance in the rout of Alleghany County.
Despite the shooting issues, Irving is still scoring at a 14-point clip and pulling down 12 rebounds.
Lucas Schatz, Aiden Podgorski, Colton Lavender and Phillip Harman round out the junior class. Schatz, who is averaging a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds so far, was a part-time starter last season, while Podgorski and Lavender came off the bench. Harman joins the varsity from the jayvee ranks.
Sophomore Ryan Mundie had a reserve role last season, and he his joined on the varsity by fellow sophomores Grant Wright and Max Vess, both off the jayvees.
Irving’s younger brother Eli is the lone freshman on the roster.
“If we continue playing like we have in the early going, we will be tough,” Hartman said. “We are being unselfish and sharing the ball, plus we have depth, which is huge for us. We also need to stay locked in on defense every night. We do need to shoot the ball better, but once that comes around I think we will be tough to handle come the postseason.”
Like all head coaches, Hartman is thrilled to have things as back to normal as possible.
“I am happy to be out there playing with a full schedule and having the fans back in the stands,” he said.