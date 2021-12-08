Wilson Memorial boys basketball team hopes to build on last season’s success

Armstrong had a forgettable junior campaign. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the season-opener and missed six games. Then in his first game back against Buffalo Gap, he did the same thing to the other ankle and was lost for the season.

Briseno is another returning starter, who averaged four points and four rebounds. Like Johnson, Briseno has drastically increased his scoring to 11 points in the early going this season.

Six-foot-4 Finn Irving headlines the junior class. He averaged 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists as a sophomore and earned a second-team all-district berth.

“Finn has struggled with his shooting in our early games because he is getting a lot more attention from the defenses,” Hartman said. “But once he adjusts, I know the shots will start falling again soon.”

Irving showed signs of breaking out of the shooting slump Monday with a 25-point performance in the rout of Alleghany County.

Despite the shooting issues, Irving is still scoring at a 14-point clip and pulling down 12 rebounds.