Wilson Memorial boys basketball team leads wire-to-wire in win over Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial went wire-to-wire Tuesday night as the Green Hornets finally pulled away late for a 79-62 victory over the Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District boys basketball.

The Hornets may have led from the start, but it was a typical county dogfight all the way. Riverheads only trailed by eight, 63-55, with just over four minutes remaining before Wilson got separation coming down the stretch.

Wilson (15-4, 9-1) wrapped up a hectic run of four games in five nights. After losing the first game Friday at Fort Defiance, the Hornets ripped off three consecutive victories.

“It is phenomenal to come out 3-1,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “Those were four tough games, including the first three on the road.”

Riverheads (6-10, 1-8), which was coming off an unbelievable 64-61 overtime victory against Class 2 Mountain View-Quicksburg on Monday, is in jeopardy of missing the Region 1B tournament. The Gladiators are currently No. 7 in the region and must move up to No. 6 for qualify for the postseason. They have only three games remaining in the regular season, including back-to-back contests against Class 3 Waynesboro before wrapping up at Buffalo Gap next Tuesday.

“We are going to have to win our way in and not back in,” Riverheads head coach Patrick Weller said. “We will see over those three games if the guys want it.”

The Hornets, who started the night No. 2 in the last release of the Region 3C power ratings, scored the first four points of the game and never were tied or trailed the rest of the night, but that being said, Riverheads stayed right on their heels until the closing four minutes.

Wilson led 17-8 after the first quarter thanks to a 10-point outburst from junior Finn Irving.

The second period turned into a comedy of turnovers as the teams combined for 16. Riverheads started the quarter on a 9-2 spurt, converting three Wilson mistakes into seven points.

After the Hornets surged back to a 32-23 lead at the 2:52 mark following Taylor Armstrong’s 3-pointer, Carter Mooneyham and Bennett Dunlap drained 3s for the Gladiators as the margin shrunk to 32-29.

Riverheads’ ninth turnover of the quarter enabled the Hornets to take a 34-29 advantage at the break.

“We were a little sloppy in the early going,” Hartman said. “I think we were still playing Buffalo Gap in the first half instead of Riverheads.”

Wilson turned the third quarter into a 3-point and second-chance points show. The Hornets had five 3s and three second-chance baskets to extend their lead to 55-46 going to the final eight minutes.

“Wilson is a tough matchup for us,” Weller said. “The third quarter showed that. We tried to give more attention to Irving, but he has to ability to pass out to open shooters. You have to pick your poison. He opens up opportunities for the other guys and they all have the ability to hit from range. We are also undersized, which led to the second-chance points, but we also have to make the effort to put a body on their guys underneath.”

Armstrong did the main damage from downtown in the period with three bombs.

The Gladiators stayed within striking distance in the final quarter until Josh Johnson’s 3-pointer at the 3:59 mark ignited a game-ending 16-7 spree.

Wilson finished the game with 20 assists on 27 field goals. Irving had six, while Johnson and Armstrong each dished out five.

“That is darn good basketball,” Hartman said.

“We were relying a bit too much on the 3s in the third quarter,” he said. “I felt we never truly put them away. I was scared to death in the fourth that Dunlap and (Ryan) Farris were going to start hitting 3s and we suddenly would be in a one- or two-possession game.”

Even though his team lost, Weller came away relatively pleased.

“That was one of our better offensive games shooting the ball all season, but we still had too many turnovers,” he said. “If we had shot like that earlier, we probably would have won six or seven more games. It has been hard for us to sustain that typical of offense. We have been living off our defense.”

Irving sparked five Hornets in double figures with 21 points. Armstrong had 15, all coming from downtown, Johnson 14, Ethan Briseno 13 and Lucas Schatz 11, nine coming in the final period.

Farris led the Gladiators with 18, while Levi Byer had 16 and Dunlap 12 on a quartet of 3s.

Both teams take a couple days off before resuming play Friday. Wilson travels to Staunton to face a Storm team desperate to make the 10-team Region 3C tournament. Riverheads hosts Waynesboro in the first of two meetings over a span of four days.

Wilson eked out a 44-42 victory in the jayvee game. Addy Flesher sparked the Hornets with 14 points, while Gabriel Heinrich had 13. For the Gladiators, Jackson Brammer had a game-high 20 and William Gardner added 10.

WILSON MEMORIAL 79, RIVERHEADS 62

RIVERHEADS 8 21 17 16 — 62

WILSON MEMORIAL 17 17 21 24 — 79

RIVERHEADS (62) — Byer 6 4-4 16, Farris 6 5-6 18, Mooneyham 4 0-0 10, Dunlap 4 0-0 12, Morris 2 1-2 6, Lightner, Brooks, Slack, TOTALS 22 10-12 62.

WILSON (79) — Vess 1 0-0 2, Johnson 4 5-5 14, Armstrong 5 0-0 15, E.Irving 1 0-0 3, Briseno 5 2-2 13, F.Irving 6 7-8 21, Schatz 5 0-2 11, Lavender, Podgorski, Mundie, Wright, TOTALS 27 14-17 79.