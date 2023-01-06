Wilson Memorial boys basketball team rallies to beat Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Wilson Memorial overcame a 21-point second-half deficit Friday night to stun the Buffalo Gap Bison 54-49 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

The Bison controlled play in the first half to lead by 15 points, 33-18, and when Bennett Bowers opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers, Gap had its largest lead of the night, 39-18.

"We knew it was going to be tough coming in here tonight, and Gap took it to us in the first half," said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman.

Wilson opened the contest in a trapping zone, and the Bison offense navigated the Hornets defense for easy buckets. Wilson jumped out to a quick 8-3 lead before Gap closed the first quarter with a 17-4 run to take a 20-12 advantage. Bowers scored six points in the opening quarter and had plenty of help from Gary Logan Hewitt, who netted seven points. The Bison used a 13-2 run in the second quarter to go up 33-16, their biggest lead of the first half.

"We've been playing a lot of zone, trapping in the corners, and it's been a good defense for us," Hartman said. "Tonight, in the first half, Bennet (Bowers) dictated everything. He's tough to guard, and he was either scoring or setting up his teammates. (Jackson) LaPorte and (Noah) Canterbury made plays. They took it to us."

After the two Bennett threes put Gap up by 21 points early in the third quarter, Wilson went to a man-to-man defense and ratcheted up the intensity to chip away at the lead.

"When you're down by that much, kids tend to try to get it all back in a hurry," Hartman said. "We kept emphasizing to the guys, one bucket. one stop, and we started chipping away at their lead. We wanted to get the lead down to around 10 by the end of the third quarter to give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter."

The deficit was still 18 points after the Wilson bench was hit with a technical and Bowers hit both free throws for a 41-23 Gap lead. However, Wilson closed the third quarter with an 8-2 spurt and pulled to within 11 points, 43-32, on a stick-back by Eli Irving to close the quarter.

Big man Lucas Schatz fueled Wilson's comeback in the fourth quarter as he scored nine points during an 11-2 run in the first four minutes to pull the Hornets to within two, 45-43.

"Lucas came up big for us," Hartman said. "He was good on the defensive end, and then he had that spurt on offense to keep the comeback going. He's capable of playing like that, and tonight we really needed him."

Wilson finally pulled even when Finn Irving kissed a 12-footer off the glass to tie the score, 45-45, with 3:36 left to play. After that, neither team scored for more than two minutes before Wilson took the lead for the first time since early in the opening quarter. Finn Irving hit a fade-away 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining, giving Wilson a 48-45 lead.

"When Finn took that shot, I'm thinking, what are you doing," Hartman said. "I thought it was going to be an air-ball, but it was a big shot to give us the lead."

Finn Irving made two foul shots for a 50-45 lead before LaPorte made two from the foul line, breaking a long Gap scoring drought to keep the Bison within one possession. Finn Irving went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final minute to seal the 54-49 Wilson victory.

Finn Irving poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Hornets. Schatz scored 14 points, and Eli Irving added nine. Bowers led the Bison with 20 points, followed by Hewitt and LaPorte with nine each.

Wilson held the Bison to 16 second-half points, including six in the final eight minutes. "We told the guys that if we were going to come back in the second half, we had to definitely pick up on defense," said Hartman. "Again, Lucas did a great job inside, and I thought (Grant) Wright and (Max) Vess did a good job of making things tough for Bowers in the second half."

WILSON MEMORIAL 54, BUFFALO GAP 49

WILSON 12 6 15 22 — 54

BUFFALO GAP 20 13 10 6 — 49

WILSON (54) — E. Irving 4 0-0 9, F. Irving 6 11-17 25, Lavender 1 0-0 2, Schatz 5 4-6 14, Podgorski 2 0-0 4, Vess, Wright, Pittman, TOTALS 18 15-23 54..

BUFFALO GAP (49) — Hewitt 4 0-0 9, Canterbury 2 1-4 5, LaPorte 3 2-2 9, Bowers 7 3-3 20, Hohenstein 1 0-0 2, Strother 2 0-0 4, TOTALS 19 6-9 49.