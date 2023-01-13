Wilson Memorial boys basketball team rides fast start to road win over Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Wilson Memorial jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead to start the game Friday night, and the Hornets led the rest of the way to defeat the Riverheads Gladiators 67-55 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

Wilson's Grant Wright and Riverheads' guard Carter Mooneyham traded hoops to start the game before a 3-pointer by Aiden Podgorski, and inside hoops from Wright and Finn Irving pushed the Wilson advantage to 9-2.

After a bucket by Riverheads' Gabe Milo, an 8-0 spurt keyed by 3-pointers from Finn Irving and Chase Snyder pushed the margin to 17-4. Jackson Brammer scored for Riverheads, but Colton Lavender hit from long range to close out the quarter, giving Wilson a 20-6 lead.

The Hornets took their biggest game lead in the second quarter when Finn Irving scored five points, and Snyder added a bucket to make the score 37-13. At the break, Wilson led by 20 points, 38-18.

A night after setting a program record with 15 made 3-pointers, Riverheads was limited to four shots from long range in the first half. Wilson was intent on keeping the Gladiators from getting open shots from beyond the arc.

"I thought we did a good job in the first half, running Riverheads off the line and contesting shots," said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. "If you leave them open, they have guys who can make shots."

The Riverheads offense found some rhythm in the second half as the Gladiators shot their way back into the game. However, the big first-half deficit was too much for the home team to overcome.

"if you have a big lead, it seems to happen all the time that high school kids will relax a little," said Hartman. "We knew it was just a matter of time before they started to hit some shots. They saw one or two go in the basket and got back in the game in the second half."

Riverheads pulled to within 13 points, 46-33, on a 3-pointer by Bennett Dunlap late in the third quarter. A bucket by Max Vess and a 3-pointer by Snyder put the Hornets on top 51-33. Two foul shots by JP Crawford cut the Wilson margin to 51-35 at the end of the third quarter.

After a 3-ball by Lucas Schatz increased the Hornets' cushion to 19 points, 54-35, Riverheads stormed back with a 9-1 spurt to pull within 11. Milo, Henley Dunlap and Slack notched buckets for the Gladiators before a free throw by Addy Flesher momentarily stopped the Riverheads run. Bennett Dunlap knocked down a 3-pointer, pulling the Gladiators to within 11 points, 55-44, with 5:05 left in the game.

That would be as close as Riverheads would get as buckets by Schatz and Wright put Wilson up by 15 points, and the Hornets hit 6-of-6 free throws down the stretch to finish off the 67-55 victory.

Finn Irving led the Wilson offense with 19 points, and Wright added 14. Bennett Dunlap scored 12 points for Riverheads, and Milo finished with 10. Wilson held a slight edge from the 3-point range, making nine threes, compared to eight by Riverheads.

"The Shenandoah District is tough. You never know what's going to happen. But, you must show up and be ready to play every night," Hartman said. "I'm happy to get out of here tonight with a big road victory."

WILSON MEMORIAL 67, RIVERHEADS 55

WILSON MEMORIAL 20 18 13 16 — 67

RIVERHEADS 6 12 17 20 — 55

WILSON (67) — Wright 6 2-2 14, Podgorski 2 0-0 5, F. Irving 7 2-2 19, Snyder 3 0-0 8, Lavender 1 2-2 4, E. Irving 2 2-2 7, Schatz 3 0-0 7, Flesher 0 1-2 1, Vess 1 0-0 2, Pittman, Harman, TOTALS 25 8-9 67.

RIVERHEADS (55) — Mooneyham 4 0-0 9, Milo 5 0-0 10, Brammer 2 0-0 5, Crawford 1 4-4 6, E. Dunlap 4 0-0 12, Slack 2 0-0 5, H. Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Gardner 2 1-1 6, Brooks, TOTALS 21 5-5 56.