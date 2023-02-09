FISHERSVILLE — When Wilson Memorial makes three-pointers, it’s hard to keep up with them.

Thursday night was one of those nights, as the Green Hornets nailed 10 triples to propel them past Turner Ashby 65-47 in non-district boys basketball action.

“It opens everything up for us,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “When we start hitting shots, threes add up real quick. We live and die by the three, so when we shoot well, we’re pretty hard to beat. When we don’t shoot well, it can get interesting.”

The long-range shooting display started early for Wilson, as they opened the game on a 10-2 run with a pair of threes.

The Hornets dominated the first half, ripping off a 22-2 run from the late first quarter into the second. Wilson hit eight three-pointers by the intermission. They also defensively stifled the Knights, allowing only 13 points in the opening half and capitalizing on turnovers repeatedly.

“We wanted to play well on that end and tighten things up defensively; because we didn’t play well defensively against Riverheads,” Hartman said. “I thought we did a good job in the first half.”

The teams enjoyed a fairly competitive third quarter, but the Knights saw the deficit rise to 27 points entering the final period.

Sophomore Beau Baylor hit a midrange jumper with 4:17 to put the Knights within 20 points for the first time since early in the first half, but Turner Ashby didn’t have enough time to overcome the nearly 30-point deficit built in the first half.

Finn Irving led the Hornets with 13 points, while Eli Irving chipped in 10. Wilson saw seven scorers register five or more points.

Nolan Bailey led all scorers with 19 points for the Knights.

Wilson’s fourth consecutive win puts them at 15-6 (9-1) for the season. They finish their season Monday at Waynesboro.

“We’re playing well at the right time, and that’s what you need to be doing heading into the postseason,” Hartman said. “It’s one-and-done. We’re still waiting to see what the draw will be, but I think we’ll be at home for that first round.”

WILSON MEMORIAL 65, TURNER ASHBY 47

WILSON MEMORIAL 12 26 15 12 — 65

TURNER ASHBY 5 8 13 21 — 47

WILSON MEMORIAL (65) — Wright 3 0-0 6, Podgorski 1 2-2 6, F. Irving 4 0-2 13, Snyder 0 3-4 3, Lavender 3 1-2 8, E. Irving 3 2-2 10, Schatz 1 3-4 6, Vess 1 0-0 3, Pittman 0 2-2 2, Flesher 2 2-4 8, Harman, Dana, TOTALS 17 15-22 65.

TURNER ASHBY (47) — Baylor 3 1-2 7, Shank 1 0-0 2, Bailey 8 3-4 19, Fox 1 1-4 3, Smith 2 0-0 6, Lyons 1 0-0 3, Shifflett 3 0-0 7, Seifert, Moseley, Bravo, Bass, Spotts, TOTALS 19 5-10 47.