Wilson Memorial boys basketball team surges past Waynesboro

FISHERSVILLE — Two runs separated Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro on Friday night.

The Green Hornets started the game with a 16-2 run and the second half with a 12-0 run to propel them to a 64-51 win over Waynesboro in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

The culprit for Friday’s loss was evident for Waynesboro head coach John Spears.

“Turnovers killed us,” Spears said. “We’ve just played too many games to keep making the same turnovers over and over.”

After the big initial run by Wilson, the Little Giants began to find a bit of offensive rhythm. Senior Charlie Haynes experienced early success by driving inside to find looks at the basket or passes to an open teammate.

“We played well in spurts,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “I thought we had some spurts too where we played lackadaisical on defense.”

Wilson began to double-team Haynes in the second quarter, which stagnated the Little Giants’ offense. Despite the struggles, Waynesboro entered the half only down by seven points.

“We were just trying to get the ball out of his hands and get the other guys to make plays,” Hartman said. “Charlie’s been a great play throughout his high school career.”

Waynesboro made a pair of turnovers to begin the second half, and the Green Hornets only built momentum from there.

“We made two turnovers right off the bat that put us back in the doghouse,” Spears said. “That’s killing us. It’s our Achilles’ heel.”

Including the 12-0 run to start the half, Wilson outscored the Little Giants 17-6 in the pivotal third quarter.

“We had talked about in the locker room coming out with intensity and that fire to get turnovers and easy buckets,” Hartman said. “I thought we did a good job there for three or four minutes, but then it was like taking the foot off the accelerator.”

Waynesboro enjoyed its highest-scoring quarter of the game in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too large for any severe threat to be mounted.

Senior Finn Irving led all scorers with 16 points, while Eli Irving and Lucas Schatz provided 10 for the Hornets.

Zevion Robinson scored 15 points for the Little Giants. Haynes supplied 10 points.

Waynesboro falls to 3-12 (1-5) with the loss and plays next at Staunton next Friday. Wilson improves to 10-4 (5-1) and hosts the Storm on Tuesday.

WILSON MEMORIAL 64, WAYNESBORO 51

WAYNESBORO 13 9 6 23 — 51

WILSON MEMORIAL 20 9 17 18 — 64

WILSON MEMORIAL (64) — Wright 1 1-2 3, Podgorski 0 0-1 0, F. Irving 6 2-2 16, Snyder 1 2-2 5, Lavender 2 1-3 5, E. Irving 3 2-2 10, Schatz 5 0-2 10, Vess 1 0-0 2, Harman 1 0-0 2, Pittman 1 2-2 4, Flesher, Dana, TOTALS 21 10-16 64.

WAYNESBORO (51) — McCoy 2 0-0 4, Haynes 4 2-3 10, Robinson 6 2-3 15, Morris 1 0-0 2, Hite 1 0-0 3, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Wells 1 0-0 2, McGuffin, Darden, Nash, Brown, TOTALS 16 4-6 51.