Wilson Memorial boys basketball team surivives Fort Defiance rally

FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Memorial High School boys basketball team edged out a determined Fort Defiance squad 50-45 in Shenadoah District action Tuesday night.

The closely contested matchup went back-and-forth all game, with Wilson Memorial coming up big down the stretch to come out on top.

"The difference at the end was our veterans made plays when we needed to make plays," said Wilson Memorial head coach Jeremy Hartman.

Wilson Memorial led 40-36 heading into the fourth period, but three-pointers by the Indians' Jack Liskey and Tyreek Veney returned the lead back to the visitors.

A steal and hoop by Veney gave the Fort a 44-41 lead midway through the quarter, forcing a Wilson timeout.

But from there, the Hornets went on a 9-1 run to close out the game.

A driving layup by senior Josh Johnson and a free throw by junior Finn Irving knotted the game at 44-all.

The Indians went back ahead 45-44 on a free throw by junior Kaden Johnson, but Wilson grabbed the lead for good on a steal by Johnson and an assist to junior Lucas Schatz.

Four more free throws by the Hornets sealed the game in the final minute.

Irving led all scorers for the game with 28 points.

"He (Irving) is quick off his feet with a quick bounce," Hartman said.

The Wilson coach also cited the Hornets' rebounding and second-chance points.

"That's been a point of emphasis," Hartman said.

The victory was the first district game of the season for the Hornets, who improved to 7-2 overall.

"That was a big one for us; and it being a rivalry game too," Hartmans said.

Wilson had not played a game in 19 days and will travel to Turner Ashby on Wednesday and Riverheads on Friday with three more games next week.

Veney led the Fort (4-4 overall, 1-1 district) with 15 points while sophomore Samuel Garber netted a dozen.

Irving completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Schatz also had 10 boards with three blocked shots.

Veney added three steals and three assists for the Indians, while Garber had three blocks.

The Hornets enjoyed a 37-21 advantage on the boards.

The Indians face host Broadway on Thursday and Waynesboro on Friday.

WILSON MEMORIAL 52, FORT DEFIANCE 45

FORT DEFIANCE 7 18 11 9 — 45

WILSON MEMORIAL 8 16 16 10 — 52

FORT DEFIANCE (45)

Smith 2 0-0 6, K. Johnson 0 3-4 3, J. Jones 0 2-2 2, Garber 5 0-2 12, Veney 5 3-4 15, Hebb 1 0-0 2, Liskey 1 0-0 3, Gutshall 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-12 45.

WILSON MEMORIAL (50)

Vess 1 0-0 2, J. Johnson 2 3-4 7, Armstrong 1 2-2 4, Briseno 1 1-2 3, Irving 10 8-12 28, Schatz 2 0-0 4, Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-20 50.