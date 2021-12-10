Wilson Memorial boys basketball team takes down Spotswood in OT

FISHERSVILLE — Unbeaten Wilson Memorial hooked a big fish Friday night as the Green Hornets knocked off the Spotswood Trailblazers 81-78 in overtime in a nondistrict boys basketball showdown.

It is believed to be the first time Wilson has ever beaten Spotswood.

“That was one helluva of a high school basketball game,” said Hornet head coach Jeremy Hartman, who is in his fifth season leading Wilson. “There was high-level execution by both teams, especially in the second half and down the stretch to keep the game going.

“It felt like the old days when I was coaching at (Robert E.) Lee against (Spotswood head girls coach Chris) Dodson. The intensity was off the chart,” Hartman said.

Spotswood came into the game fresh off an emotional victory 24 hours earlier over Rockingham County rival East Rockingham and its star Tyler Nickel. The Blazers had lost their first previous outings to the Eagles.

The Hornets took advantage of the weary Blazers in the first half, racing to a 46-33 halftime advantage.

But Spotswood found its legs in the second half, outscoring the Hornets 24-12 in the third quarter to get back in the game.