 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson Memorial boys tennis team produces another sweep in win over Stuarts Draft
0 comments
Prep Boys Tennis

Wilson Memorial boys tennis team produces another sweep in win over Stuarts Draft

{{featured_button_text}}

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial racked up its fifth straight sweep of the season Wednesday as the Green Hornets dumped the Stuarts Draft Cougars 9-0 in Shenandoah District boys tennis.

Conner Miller, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald all had 8-0 wins singles action. Chase Pullin, Tyler Knick and Jake Wangler also had singles victories.

Wilson (5-0) has a rematch against the Cougars on Friday in Stuarts Draft.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert