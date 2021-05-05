Wilson Memorial boys tennis team produces another sweep in win over Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial racked up its fifth straight sweep of the season Wednesday as the Green Hornets dumped the Stuarts Draft Cougars 9-0 in Shenandoah District boys tennis.
Conner Miller, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald all had 8-0 wins singles action. Chase Pullin, Tyler Knick and Jake Wangler also had singles victories.
Wilson (5-0) has a rematch against the Cougars on Friday in Stuarts Draft.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
