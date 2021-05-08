 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson Memorial boys tennis team records another sweep
0 comments
PREP BOYS TENNIS

Wilson Memorial boys tennis team records another sweep

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial added another notch to its sweep belt Friday after the Green Hornets blanked the Stuarts Draft Cougars 9-0 in a makeup Shenandoah District boys tennis match.

The Hornets, who were playing the Cougars for the second time in three days, have won all six of their matches by 9-0 scores this season.

Conner Miller, Jake Wangler and Brandon Dewald each recorded 8-0 victories in singles play, while Chase Pullin, Tyler Knick and Jack Reed completed the singles sweep.

Wilson (6-0) steps outside district play Monday for a home match against East Rockingham.

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert