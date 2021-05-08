Wilson Memorial boys tennis team records another sweep

STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial added another notch to its sweep belt Friday after the Green Hornets blanked the Stuarts Draft Cougars 9-0 in a makeup Shenandoah District boys tennis match.
The Hornets, who were playing the Cougars for the second time in three days, have won all six of their matches by 9-0 scores this season.
Conner Miller, Jake Wangler and Brandon Dewald each recorded 8-0 victories in singles play, while Chase Pullin, Tyler Knick and Jack Reed completed the singles sweep.
Wilson (6-0) steps outside district play Monday for a home match against East Rockingham.
