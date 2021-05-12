 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial boys tennis team scores another sweep
PREP BOYS TENNIS

STAUNTON — Wilson Memorial racked up another sweep Wednesday as the Green Hornets dumped the Staunton Storm 9-0 in Shenandoah District boys tennis.

The unbeaten Hornets have swept all eight opponents on the season.

In the win over the Storm, Chase Pullin, Conner Miller and Jake Wangler had 8-0 wins in singles action. Tyler Knick, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald also produced singles victories.

Wilson (8-0) has a rare tri-match Friday at home against Riverheads and Buffalo Gap.

