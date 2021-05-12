Wilson Memorial boys tennis team scores another sweep

STAUNTON — Wilson Memorial racked up another sweep Wednesday as the Green Hornets dumped the Staunton Storm 9-0 in Shenandoah District boys tennis.
The unbeaten Hornets have swept all eight opponents on the season.
In the win over the Storm, Chase Pullin, Conner Miller and Jake Wangler had 8-0 wins in singles action. Tyler Knick, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald also produced singles victories.
Wilson (8-0) has a rare tri-match Friday at home against Riverheads and Buffalo Gap.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today