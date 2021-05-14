Wilson Memorial boys tennis team scores two victories

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial scored a double victory Friday in a rare tri-match involving Riverheads and Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District boys tennis.

The unbeaten Green Hornets won all 10 matches played by 8-0 scores, which was the second time this season they accomplished the feat.

Wilson played five singles matches and two doubles against the Gladiators. The Bison only had two players, meaning two singles matches and one doubles were competed.

Against the Gladiators, Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Tyler Knick, Jake Wangler and Jack Reed produced wins in singles play.

Brandon Dewald and Pullin won the two singles matches against the Bison, while Pullin and Miller teamed up in doubles.

Wilson (10-0) wraps the regular season Monday at home against Fort Defiance.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.