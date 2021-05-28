Wilson Memorial breezes into semifinals in boys tennis

FISHERSVILLE — Unbeaten Wilson Memorial kicked off Region 3C boys tennis tournament play Friday with an easy 5-0 victory over the eighth-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg Pioneers in a quarterfinal match.

The top-seeded Green Hornets continued their regular season trend of winning every match by a love score.

The Pioneers only had four players at the match, meaning Wilson had a 3-0 lead before the first serve.

Chase Pullin and Tyler Knick scored 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Hornets in the only two matches completed.

Wilson (13-0) hosts fourth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in a semifinal clash at noon Tuesday. LCA eliminated fifth-seeded Waynesboro in another quarterfinal match played Friday.

