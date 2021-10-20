 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson Memorial dedicating track to late coach Gary Kessler
0 comments
top story

Wilson Memorial dedicating track to late coach Gary Kessler

{{featured_button_text}}
Kessler

Gary Kessler is inducted into Wilson Memorial’s Hall of Fame during halftime of the football game in 2015. Wilson Memorial’s track was named after Kessler to honor his contribution to the school and his community after his unexpected passing in April, 2020.

 News Virginian File

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial will be dedicating its track as the Gary Kessler Track at Steve Geiman Stadium during Friday night’s football game against Stuarts Draft.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kessler was a longtime teacher and coach at Wilson. He died unexpectedly in April 2020, leaving behind a legacy at the school. Kessler was a physics teacher, while also coaching cross country, indoor and outdoor track, wrestling and football.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the rivalry game with the Cougars. The Kessler family will be on hand to participate. Wilson is inviting friends, former colleagues, former students and current student-athletes to join the ceremony.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and the on-field ceremony will take place after the Marching Emerald Regiment performance at halftime. Former student-athletes are invited to fellowship with the family at a gathering at 5:30 p.m. in the new gym lobby. The football game kicks off at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert