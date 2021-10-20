Wilson Memorial dedicating track to late coach Gary Kessler

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial will be dedicating its track as the Gary Kessler Track at Steve Geiman Stadium during Friday night’s football game against Stuarts Draft.
Kessler was a longtime teacher and coach at Wilson. He died unexpectedly in April 2020, leaving behind a legacy at the school. Kessler was a physics teacher, while also coaching cross country, indoor and outdoor track, wrestling and football.
The ceremony will take place at halftime of the rivalry game with the Cougars. The Kessler family will be on hand to participate. Wilson is inviting friends, former colleagues, former students and current student-athletes to join the ceremony.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and the on-field ceremony will take place after the Marching Emerald Regiment performance at halftime. Former student-athletes are invited to fellowship with the family at a gathering at 5:30 p.m. in the new gym lobby. The football game kicks off at 7 p.m.
