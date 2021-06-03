Wilson Memorial falls to Western Albemarle in Region 3C boys tennis championship

FISHERSVILLE — If Wilson Memorial never sees Western Albemarle across the net on the tennis courts again, the Green Hornets won’t mind one bit.

The Hornets’ perfect season and season came to a crushing end Thursday after the powerhouse Warriors overwhelmed Wilson 5-0 in the Region 3C boys tennis championship.

Except for Conner Miller at No. 2 singles, who went the full three sets before falling to Western’s Damien Heller-Chen 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, the Hornets won only one game over the other four matches that were played.

The No. 1 singles battle between Wilson’s Chase Pullin and Western’s Tobin Yates was in the third set when the match was called after the Warriors had clinched the overall victory. Pullin and Yates was a rematch of last week’s Region 3C singles championship, which Yates won. On Thursday, Pullin took the first set off Yates 6-4 before the Western senior claimed the second 6-0. Yates led 2-1 in the third when the match ended.

Wilson, nor any other team in Class 3, will have to face Western anytime in the foreseeable future as the Warriors move up to Class 4 in the fall.

Western hosts Region 3D champion Hidden Valley on Monday in the Class 3 state semifinals.

Wilson finishes an outstanding season with a 14-1 record.

