Wilson Memorial football coach Drew Bugden resigns

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial football head coach Drew Bugden has resigned from his position, the school announced Tuesday in a press release.

Wilson Memorial hired Bugden in June 2020 after previous experience on the coaching staff at Stuarts Draft, Nelson County and John R. Lewis high schools. Bugden led the Green Hornets to a 16-13 record, including two playoff appearances. His team enjoyed the most success this previous season, finishing 7-4 and leading a high-powered rushing offense that averaged just shy of 31 points per game.

Bugden informed his team of his decision Tuesday morning, which is driven by a desire to spend more time with his family.

“Baby number three is on the way, and we are very blessed,” Bugden said in an email Tuesday. “I am looking forward to being around more and not missing any important things that, as a father, I have the choice to be there for. Being a head football coach is an immense sacrifice of time, so I am excited about this new season of life, where I can go to my kid’s practices, church events and be a dad every day.”

Wilson Memorial Athletic Director Craig Flesher announced in a release Tuesday that the search for Wilson’s next coach begins immediately.

“The Green & Gold thanks coach Bugden for his leadership since 2020 and looks forward to the next chapter for both coach Bugden and the football program,” Flesher wrote.

Bugden expressed appreciation for his time at the helm of the Green Hornets and pointed to the growth he saw in players off the field as one of the job’s highlights.

“More than wins and losses, however, I saw our kids grow into responsible, hardworking, and reliable young men,” he said. “I am very excited to see the direction this program goes.”

Bugden praised the coaches he worked with on staff at Wilson Memorial and the community surrounding the program.

“They sacrificed their time and money and volunteered for the good of the kids,” Bugden said of team parents and the community. “Fishersville is a cool place because the community will do anything to help you succeed.”

As he steps away, Bugden said he’s still pushing the players to work hard as the program seeks a new coach.

“I told our kids this morning that even though I am stepping down, each of them is still expected to be in the weight room this afternoon,” Bugden said. “When the new coach is brought in, the expectation is to buy in 100% to the new coach's direction.”