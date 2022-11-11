Wilson Memorial football season ends in Region 3C quarterfinal loss to Brookville

Wilson Memorial's season came to end Thursday evening.
The Green Hornets football team lost 41-21 to Brookville in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Campbell County. Wilson Memorial ends its season with a 7-4 record.
Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel rushed for 159 yards and five touchdowns for the Bees at Stinger Stadium.
Brookville's McDaniel, Jor’Dyn Whitelaw and Michael Viar combined to rush for 393 yards on 55 rushing attempts. Whitelaw added 138 yards and a touchdown.
McDaniel completed 1 of 2 passes for 16 yards to Whitelaw.
The Bees (8-3) advance to the semifinal round and will Heritage (9-2), which defeated Staunton.