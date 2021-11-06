Wilson Memorial football team beats Staunton, now awaits playoff fate

Leading 13-10, the Hornets got a huge punt return in the closing minute of the first half, setting up momentum-changing 2-yard touchdown run by Skyler Whiting in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

“We put a lot of time of into special teams,” Budgen said. “But it’s a different group every week, because we’ve had kids out. We’ve had no time to gel together. It finally felt like we had two weeks where we could be together. That was a huge break for us.”

Wilson increased the 10-point halftime to 36 points midway through the fourth quarter. Campbell added an 8-yard touchdown run. Blake Rodgers caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aiden Podgorski, and Whiting scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

V.J. Bullard scored on a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Wilson up 46-10. Miguel added the game’s final score for Staunton on a successful 41-yard field goal attempt.

“I’m super proud of Augustin,” Staunton coach Jacob Phillips said. “He broke his leg against this team last year late in the year. He came to me three weeks into the season and says, ‘Hey, I finally got cleared to play. Can I get a jersey?’ I said, ‘Yes, you can.’ He’s a special player.”

Phillips thought the tide turned right before the half.