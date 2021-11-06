Wilson Memorial football team beats Staunton, now awaits playoff fate

STAUNTON — First, Wilson Memorial won. Now, the Hornets wait.
Wilson grabbed the momentum on a last-second score in the first half, and then broke open an undecided game in the second half for a big 46-13 Shenandoah District victory over the host school Staunton on Friday night.
With the win, the Hornets will await the official point system totals to determine if the eighth and final playoff spot will go them or Rustburg. That total should become official by Sunday.
“Just proud of our guys,” Wilson coach Drew Budgen said. “We’ve been bandaged together for the last couple of weeks now. It felt like we got back on track. And Staunton’s better than what the score showed tonight. They have some talented guys, and the quarterback’s really good. They have a good staff of coaches, so credit to those guys. We just had a lot of things go our way, especially in the second half.”
The two teams traded big plays early, with Hornet running back Ryan Mundie scoring on a 27-yard run only to be answered by Staunton running back Andre Johnson’s 59-yard run on the Storm’s ensuing drive.
Wilson added a second first-quarter touchdown on a Noah Campbell run, and Staunton added points to start the second quarter when kicker Augustin Miguel booted a 31-yard field goal.
The Hornets, however, would score the next 33 points in the contest.
Leading 13-10, the Hornets got a huge punt return in the closing minute of the first half, setting up momentum-changing 2-yard touchdown run by Skyler Whiting in the closing seconds of the second quarter.
“We put a lot of time of into special teams,” Budgen said. “But it’s a different group every week, because we’ve had kids out. We’ve had no time to gel together. It finally felt like we had two weeks where we could be together. That was a huge break for us.”
Wilson increased the 10-point halftime to 36 points midway through the fourth quarter. Campbell added an 8-yard touchdown run. Blake Rodgers caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aiden Podgorski, and Whiting scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.
V.J. Bullard scored on a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Wilson up 46-10. Miguel added the game’s final score for Staunton on a successful 41-yard field goal attempt.
“I’m super proud of Augustin,” Staunton coach Jacob Phillips said. “He broke his leg against this team last year late in the year. He came to me three weeks into the season and says, ‘Hey, I finally got cleared to play. Can I get a jersey?’ I said, ‘Yes, you can.’ He’s a special player.”
Phillips thought the tide turned right before the half.
“We even took a time-out before that punt,” Phillips said. “We went over the scenarios. We wanted to make sure the snap was good and the football got kicked. We went down there and corralled him (the punt returner), but we just didn’t wrap him up.”
WILSON MEMORIAL 46, STAUNTON 13
WILSON 13 7 19 7 — 46
STAUNTON 7 3 0 3 — 13
First Quarter
W – Mundie 27 run. Kick failed
S – Johnson 59 run. Miguel kick
W – Campbell 1 run. Correa kick
Second Quarter
S – Miguel 31 field goal
W – Whiting 2 run. Correa kick
Third Quarter
W – Campbell 8 run. Correa kick
W – Rodgers 28 pass from Podgorski. Kick failed
W – Whiting 3 run. Kick failed
Fourth Quarter
W – Bullard 3 run. Correa kick.
S – Miguel 41 field goal.