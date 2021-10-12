Wilson Memorial football team comes up short against Rockbridge County's balanced attack

LEXINGTON — Rockbridge County's balanced offensive attack proved to be too much for Wilson Memorial to contain Tuesday evening as the Wildcats emerged with a 35-14 victory over the Green Hornets.

Wildcats' quarterback Miller Jay completed 19-of-29 passes for 194 yards and running backs Andre and Isaiah Poindexter combined for 188 yards rushing to pace the Rockbridge offense. Andre Poindexter finished the night with 126 yards on 13 carries.

The home team grabbed the lead late in the opening quarter when Isaiah Poindexter capped a 67-yard drive with a 4-yard run with 2:53 left in the first quarter. The PAT was blocked. Jay completed two long passes to start the drive — a 33-yarder to Garrett Stillwell and an 18-yarder to Josh Wright.

The Wildcats scored again late in the second quarter when Jay found Stillwell wide open down the sideline for a 24-yard TD pass on a fourth-down play. Jay hit Isaiah Poindexter for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead with 3:02 left in the second quarter.

Wilson had an opportunity to cut the margin in half just before the end of the quarter, driving from its 32 to the Rockbridge 10. On the final play of the half, Aiden Podgorski hit Skyler Whiting with a pass in the left flat, but the Wildcats' made the tackle just short of the goal line to end the half with a 14-0 lead.