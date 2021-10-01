Wilson Memorial football team falls on road at Western Albemarle for first loss of season

CROZET — Wilson Memorial and Western Albemarle were locked in a 0-0 tie early in the second quarter when the Warriors defense stepped forward to seize the momentum.

Western stopped Wilson on two fourth-down plays on the Hornets’ side of the 50 and the Warriors offense turned the short field into a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-0 halftime lead. Western put the game away in the third quarter with 16 unanswered points and won the battle of undefeated teams 30-6 Friday evening in Crozet.

“I told the team after the game that the first half was on me,” said Wilson head coach Drew Bugden. “We should have absolutely punted the football. When you’re in a dogfight you should punt it. I should have played for the field position.”

The first stop came early in the second period when the Western defense turned the Hornets away in a fourth-and-5 play, giving its offense the ball at the Wilson 47.

Kaden Morrow ripped off a 9-yard gain to the 38-yard line and fullback Kyle Keyton followed with a 37-yard run up the middle before being hauled down at the Wilson 1. Keyton scored on the next play and Embry Pulich added the PAT for a 7-0 Western lead with 9:20 left in the first half.