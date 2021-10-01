Wilson Memorial football team falls on road at Western Albemarle for first loss of season

CROZET — Wilson Memorial and Western Albemarle were locked in a 0-0 tie early in the second quarter when the Warriors defense stepped forward to seize the momentum.
Western stopped Wilson on two fourth-down plays on the Hornets’ side of the 50 and the Warriors offense turned the short field into a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-0 halftime lead. Western put the game away in the third quarter with 16 unanswered points and won the battle of undefeated teams 30-6 Friday evening in Crozet.
“I told the team after the game that the first half was on me,” said Wilson head coach Drew Bugden. “We should have absolutely punted the football. When you’re in a dogfight you should punt it. I should have played for the field position.”
The first stop came early in the second period when the Western defense turned the Hornets away in a fourth-and-5 play, giving its offense the ball at the Wilson 47.
Kaden Morrow ripped off a 9-yard gain to the 38-yard line and fullback Kyle Keyton followed with a 37-yard run up the middle before being hauled down at the Wilson 1. Keyton scored on the next play and Embry Pulich added the PAT for a 7-0 Western lead with 9:20 left in the first half.
The Western defense came up big on the next series when it stuffed Wilson on a fourth-and-1 play, setting up the offense at the Wilson 36. Morrow swept the left end for 24 yards and a first down at the 12. Dakota Howell gained 8 yards to the 4 and on the next play Howell carried defenders into the end zone. The PAT put the Warriors ahead 14-0 with 6:20 left in the first half.
Western had a chance to pad the lead late in the half, but Wilson's Skyler Whiting picked off a pass at the Hornets' 5-yard line to stop the Warriors short of the end zone.
“That was a good football team we were playing,” said Western Albemarle head coach Ed Redmond. “It was a field-position game early and then the defense made a couple big stops to give us good field position. When you get a short field, it tends to open up the playbook and we were able to get the offense going.”
The game got away from the Hornets in the third quarter.
Western took the second-half-kickoff and marched 83-yards in nine plays to increase the lead. The big play was a 46-yard pass from quarterback Nathan Simon to Carson Tujague, moving the ball to the Wilson 19. Howell bulled in from 5 yards out and the extra point made it 21-0 with 7:01 left in the third quarter.
Wilson started its next drive from the 20 and a holding penalty moved the ball back to the 10. The Hornets were forced to punt from their 15 and the snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety, making the score 23-0.
Western’s Joe Burch returned the ensuing free kick 41-yards to the Wilson 24 to set up the next score. Morrow gained 11 yards to the 13 and Howell covered the remaining yardage on the next play for a 30-0 Western lead.
Wilson averted the shutout when Brayden Tyree capped a 70-yard drive with a 10-yard run with just 20 seconds remaining in the game.
“They’re really good. They have some studs,” Bugden said of Western. “I thought we had a good game plan, but the difference was their running game. They just mauled us up front. Their backs ran hard and they broke a lot of tackles. We have to tackle better. We got away with missed tackles in a couple earlier games, but if we’re going to win in district play, we have to tackle much better.”
Wilson opens district play next Friday against Fort Defiance.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE 30, WILSON MEMORIAL 6
WILSON MEMORIAL 0 0 0 6 — 6
WESTERN ALBEMARLE 0 15 16 0 — 30
Second Quarter
WA – Keyton 1 run (Pulich kick)
WA – Howell 4 run (Pulich kick)
Third Quarter
WA – Howell 5 run (Puloch kick)
WA – Safety
WA – Howell 13 run (Pulich kick)
Fourth Quarter