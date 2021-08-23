Wilson Memorial football team hoping for breakout season

This is the second story in a seven-part series that will preview each of the area’s prep football teams.
FISHERSVILLE — In the shortened spring football season, Wilson Memorial’s football team made long strides.
The Green Hornets opened the condensed campaign with a nondistrict win over the Waynesboro Little Giants, who have joined the Shenandoah District this year, warming up in the second half in the middle of a snowstorm.
After opening Shenandoah District play 0-2 with both losses coming to Stuarts Draft and Riverheads, teams who both played in the state championship game, Wilson won its final three district contests against Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance and Staunton. Wilson dropped its plus-1 game to end the season to William Byrd to finish 4-3 overall.
With the unusually short break between the end of last season and the beginning of 2021, second-year head coach Drew Bugden and the Hornet squad will try to ride last year’s momentum into a successful fall campaign.
“We didn’t get the time to develop players like in a normal offseason,” Bugden said. “In the weight room, you’re maintaining what you’ve got. You couldn’t get big gains like you would in a seven-month offseason, but the good thing is our players had a really good time, and they wanted to come back out. So we have bigger numbers.”
Bugden likes what he’s seen from the Hornets in the preseason.
“We have really good kids here,” he said. “I love being here every day to grind with them. It’s awesome. They do whatever you ask them to do as hard as they can. Also, it’s really easy for me because my coaching staff’s awesome.”
The Hornet depth chart is still a work in progress on both sides of the ball.
“We haven’t had a scrimmage yet,” Bugden said. “We’re still evaluating. We’ve had a couple guys distance themselves in practice and things like that. We still have a lot of positions up for grabs on the line.”
Wilson was scheduled to scrimmage at the Liberty-Bedford Jamboree against two-time defending Class 2 state champion Appomattox County and Class 6 Franklin County on Aug. 13, but a thunderstorm derailed those plans. Figures it had to be Friday the 13th.
Then Hornets had their last scheduled scrimmage Friday at Nelson County, which also was to include Fluvanna County, canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within one of the participating schools.
And the news doesn’t get any better as Wilson has an even longer break ahead after Thursday’s announcement that Staunton is on shutdown with COVID-19 protocols, which has forced the postponement of the Aug. 27 season opener on the Storm’s home turf. No makeup date has been announced, but fortunately both teams have their byes in Week 11 on Nov. 5, which is the end of the regular season. Wilson now doesn’t start its season until Sept. 3 at home against Monticello.
The Hornets are enduring the longest preseason ever and a chaotic 24-hour period. Bugden said within a span of eight days they lost two scrimmages and a regular-season game.
“It is the preseason that is never ending,” Bugden said. “But you know the funny thing, we had our best practice so far Friday after getting the news about our latest scrimmage. The kids didn’t mope around all bummed out. They went hard and really popped each other. That was a very good indication of their mentality.”
Bugden said he will take the extended preseason over last spring any day.
“We had one full week of practice with the entire squad before playing Waynesboro, who had a new coach and I had no film on what he might be running,” he said. “We didn’t even know how to lineup. Now we have time to put stuff in and make sure we are executing it correctly before moving on to something else.”
Bugden did say the Hornets are looking around for other teams that are not opening next week to perhaps find an 11th-hour scrimmage.
One position that is established is quarterback. Those duties belong to junior Aiden Podgorski.
“He’s super smart and a great kid,” Bugden said. “I love being around him. He’s a good leader for us and we expect big things out of him. He does a good job understanding what we want the offense to do, and getting kids lined up correctly. And he’s gotten a lot stronger as a guy that can throw the ball.”
On running plays, Podgorski will have a plethora of talented backs to hand the ball. Senior Noah Campbell returns bigger, stronger and faster. Fellow upperclassman Skyler Whiting joins Campbell in the ground attack. Sophomore returner Ryan Mundie also figures to play a significant role, and VJ Bullard and Brayden Tyree provide the Hornet offense with big-play potential out of the backfield.
“We expect a lot out of all of those guys,” Bugden said.
Junior wide receiver Blake Rodgers figures to play a crucial role in Wilson’s air attack. Rodgers was a second-team all-district performer as a sophomore.
Players are still solidifying positions on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’re still fighting, and that’s a cool thing,” Bugden said. “They know the jobs are up for grabs. The best players play, and they all know that.”
The linebacking corps is highlighted by junior Nathan Goff, a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore.
Wilson will need a complete team effort on offense, defense and special teams to compete in a district that features five-time Class 1 defending state champion Riverheads and Stuarts Draft, the Class 2 runners-up each of the last two seasons.
If Riverheads and Stuarts Draft aren’t enough of a headache, the Hornets, who are Class 3, will be battling for survival in a deep Region 3C field to land one of the eight playoff berths available.
“The district’s loaded, man,” Bugden said. “Everybody’s good. Everybody’s improved. Even teams that were lower in the district last year, I fully expect to be very competitive. Top to bottom, I think every time you tangle with a Shenandoah District team, it’s going to be a violent, physical game.”
Bugden believes the key to the season will be the Hornets’ ability to weather adversity.
“We have to stick together,” he said. “We say our team is defined by how we react when things don’t go according to plan. There’s never been a game plan or any play that’s been executed 100 percent, so how are we going to act? Are we going to turn on each other, or are we going to be brothers out there and hold it together? I think we have the athletes that can compete right now, and the line that can compete right now. And I fully anticipate for us to stick together through things when it’s tough.”