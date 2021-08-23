Wilson Memorial football team hoping for breakout season

The Hornets are enduring the longest preseason ever and a chaotic 24-hour period. Bugden said within a span of eight days they lost two scrimmages and a regular-season game.

“It is the preseason that is never ending,” Bugden said. “But you know the funny thing, we had our best practice so far Friday after getting the news about our latest scrimmage. The kids didn’t mope around all bummed out. They went hard and really popped each other. That was a very good indication of their mentality.”

Bugden said he will take the extended preseason over last spring any day.

“We had one full week of practice with the entire squad before playing Waynesboro, who had a new coach and I had no film on what he might be running,” he said. “We didn’t even know how to lineup. Now we have time to put stuff in and make sure we are executing it correctly before moving on to something else.”

Bugden did say the Hornets are looking around for other teams that are not opening next week to perhaps find an 11th-hour scrimmage.

One position that is established is quarterback. Those duties belong to junior Aiden Podgorski.