FISHERSVILLE — It’s about time for the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets to officially debut a new coach and defense.

Wilson opens its season at home against Charlottesville on Friday, led by new head coach Ryan Byrd, a long-time Fort Defiance assistant.

“It’s been a learning curve taking on a new position as a younger coach,” Byrd said of the transition into head coaching. “It’s been smoother as time has gone on, and I’ve been able to relate to the kids. We’ve got 12 assistant coaches, so we’re able to relate to every kid here. And the community has been very supportive.”

Byrd, who played defensive back at Emory & Henry, brings defensive expertise to a Hornets team that enjoyed a successful 2022 season (7-3) but often struggled to prevent opposing offenses from scoring.

Wilson will showcase an entirely new defensive scheme this season, Byrd said, which the players have taken to.

“It’s been going smoothly,” Byrd said. “These kids want to learn. They want to win. They want to be pushed and coached. We’ve been tough, working on running to the football. That’s something I saw that we needed to be better at all around.”

Senior running back and linebacker Ryan Mundie said morale is high for the team under Byrd.

“He does a really good job keeping the energy up and motivating all the guys in the locker room,” Mundie said.

Key returners

Mundie will once again star on both sides of the ball as he comes off a first-team all-district and second-team all-region season at linebacker and a second-team all-district year at running back.

Senior Brayden Tyree assists Mundie in the backfield and plays cornerback for the Hornets. Mundie and Tyree will seek to wreak havoc against opposing defenses this season.

“We have a very solid backfield,” Mundie said. “And our defensive line is as quick as I’ve seen it. All around, I think we’re the most solid we’ve been in a couple of years.”

Byrd pointed to the team’s offensive line that, while on the younger side, has been working to prepare well for the upcoming season.

“Our line is younger, but everyone who is going to be playing on the line got playing time last season,” Byrd said.

The Skinny

The Hornets open with what should prove to be a challenging five-game stretch, including Charlottesville, Turner Ashby, Spotswood, Western Albemarle and Riverheads.

Senior running back and linebacker Alex Jordan said the key for the team will be keeping players on the field.

“We’ve got to prevent injuries, but that’s something that’s sometimes inevitable,” Jordan said. “We’re smaller, so we’ve got to make sure that keeping our bodies right and hydrating.”

Schedule

Aug. 25: vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1: vs. Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs. Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: vs. Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: Bye week