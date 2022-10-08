Wilson Memorial football team outlasts Fort Defiance in shootout

FISHERSVILLE — After his involvement in a fumble that led to the opponent scoring, Brayden Tyree wanted to get one back for his team.

Tyree reeled in the ensuing kickoff at the four-yard-line and exploded through the hole his blockers created for a 96-yard touchdown. It set the tone for the entire night as the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets prevailed 42-28 over the visiting Fort Defiance Indians in a back-and-forth Shenandoah District fight.

“I think it was during the exchange with him where the fumble happened, and I knew he took that personally,” Wilson head coach Drew Bugden said. “He went out and made a play. We specifically put him in a position where he could get returns this week because people have been avoiding him, so we put him in the middle. When he touches the ball, if you give him a blade of grass, he’s going to break it. He’s so dynamic and fast.”

The initial turnover came on a handoff attempt on a jet sweep, which the Indians capitalized on in a drive that culminated in a one-yard sneak score from standout quarterback Trey Miller.

Despite the first quarter ending with the teams tied at seven, Wilson only held offensive possession for 53 seconds of the opening quarter, as they fumbled the ball away on the first play of the following drive as well. Fort’s next drive ended in the second quarter with another Miller sneak to take a 14-7 lead.

With his team potentially losing momentum, it was once again Tyree who the Hornets turned to. The junior found the outside following a pitch and outran all defenders for a 66-yard score.

“We had prepared, but until you see it live, it’s so hard to judge how fast and tough [Brayden Tyree] is,” Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe said. “He’s amazing.”

Miller made a rare mistake as the first half wound down, throwing an interception to Blake Rodgers. The Hornets responded by driving down the field, and quarterback Aiden Podgorski connected with Rodgers on the goal line for a four-yard touchdown to take a 21-14 lead into the intermission.

Bugden offered high praise for his senior quarterback’s play throughout the night.

“Aiden had his best game as a Hornet tonight,” Bugden said. “He was dialed in situationally, and he was dialed in with all the stuff that is not going to show up on the stat sheet. He did an excellent job.”

In the third quarter, the Hornets suffered another fumble but did not allow any points to come from it.

After Fort Defiance muffed a snap on a punt late in the third quarter, it set the Hornets up on the six-yard-line. Ryan Mundie pounded the ball in on the next play to put the Hornets up 27-14.

With the deficit growing larger and time slipping away, Miller connected with Talyn Armentrout, who made a cut and took it 46 yards to the end zone to bring Fort back within a score in the fourth quarter.

“A lot of the onus falls upon his shoulders about making the right reads and correct throws,” Rolfe said of his quarterback’s play. “What impressed me tonight was that we were definitely over-matched up front, and he was still able to make the big plays.”

After a lengthy Hornets touchdown was called back because of an illegal block, Podgorski connected with Rodgers for a 51-yard pass to the two-yard-line. Ronin Table scurried into the end zone on following play.

Fort Defiance responded quickly, however, as Miller led his team down the field and threw a dump-off to Landon Barb for a four-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 34-28 with 5:45 remaining in the contest.

“I’m so proud of our kids because there were a couple of times where it looked like our back was against the wall, and the game was over, and we responded,” Rolfe said.

After another successful drive by Wilson, Tyree struck for a third time, rushing for a 16-yard score. The following two-point conversion essentially sealed the game, as the Indians lacked the time to even the game.

Tyree finished the game with 160 rushing yards to go along with his three total touchdowns.

The Indians (3-3, 1-1) will face the undefeated Staunton Storm next week.

Wilson Memorial (5-1, 2-0) exits the win preparing for a showdown with the Riverheads Gladiators (4-1, 2-1) in Greenville next week.

“It’s always good to make horrible mistakes and survive,” Bugden said. “We have to learn some lessons from this one. You can’t put the ball on the ground. When we played Riverheads last year, I think we fumbled six times in the first half of that game. That can’t happen. If you play them, you have to make them beat you, and that’s not by giving them the ball in your 20.”

WILSON MEMORIAL 42, FORT DEFIANCE 28

FORT DEFIANCE 7 7 0 14 — 28

WILSON MEMORIAL 7 14 6 15 — 42

First quarter

FD — Miller 1 rush (Brooks kick)

W — Tyree 96 kickoff return (Correa kick)

Second quarter

FD — Miller 1 rush (Brooks kick)

W — Tyree 66 rush (Correa kick)

W — Rodgers 4 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick)

Third quarter

W — Mundie 6 rush (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

FD — Armentrout 46 pass from Miller (Brooks kick)

W — Tabler 2 rush (Correa kick)

FD — Barb 4 pass from Miller

W — Tyree 16 rush (Rodgers pass from Podgorski)