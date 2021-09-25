Wilson Memorial football team outruns Spotswood Trailblazers

The Hornets looked to respond by going to work on the ground again, but a botched handoff led to a turnover that put Spotswood in prime position to score again. A couple of short plays after the turnover, Holsapple broke loose from 24 yards to extend the Blazers' lead to 14-6.

“We were asleep in the first half,” Bugden said. “We didn’t line up right; we didn’t come off the ball well, we didn’t tackle well. We did all the stuff that we told ourselves not to do this week.”

From there, the team would trade drives headlined with strong rushing play, with Campbell bruising in two touchdowns for the Hornets, including a 50-yard score. The Blazers led 21-20 at the intermission.

Spotswood opened the second half with a commanding drive that was capped off by a 31-yard rushing score by back Donald Lubin. The Hornets responded with a scoring drive of their own, complete with another score from Campbell, but a failed two-point conversion left Wilson trailing by two points.

Wilson’s first defensive break of the game came late in the third quarter, when the Blazers fumbled deep in their territory, setting the Hornets up for Podgorski’s game-winning pass as the new quarter began.