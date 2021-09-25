Wilson Memorial football team outruns Spotswood Trailblazers

PENN LAIRD — Facing fourth down six yards away from the endzone down by two points, Wilson Memorial quarterback Aiden Podgorski dropped back to pass, having not completed a forward pass through the first three quarters.
The junior delivered the only pass that mattered all night for either team, as it was reeled in for a score by running back Skyler Whiting for what would end up being the game-winning score in a 48-28 nondistrict victory over the Spotswood Trailblazers.
“We had a couple of mistakes in the passing game early, and a couple of turnovers, but Aiden really played well in the second half, including that touchdown pass,” Wilson head coach Drew Bugden said. “We’re pretty proud of him, and we haven’t even scratched the surface of what we can do with him.”
Up until the final quarter, the two teams traded blows all night, with neither grabbing a firm advantage.
Wilson opened the game with a methodical drive led by backs Noah Campbell and Whiting. After a sequence of sizable rushes, Whiting ended the opening drive with a six-yard rushing score.
However, the Blazers blocked the extra point and responded with a four-play drive that included a 37-rush by Tre Holsapple. Holsapple found holes on every play in the opening drive for Spotswood, eventually scampering into the endzone from four yards.
The Hornets looked to respond by going to work on the ground again, but a botched handoff led to a turnover that put Spotswood in prime position to score again. A couple of short plays after the turnover, Holsapple broke loose from 24 yards to extend the Blazers' lead to 14-6.
“We were asleep in the first half,” Bugden said. “We didn’t line up right; we didn’t come off the ball well, we didn’t tackle well. We did all the stuff that we told ourselves not to do this week.”
From there, the team would trade drives headlined with strong rushing play, with Campbell bruising in two touchdowns for the Hornets, including a 50-yard score. The Blazers led 21-20 at the intermission.
Spotswood opened the second half with a commanding drive that was capped off by a 31-yard rushing score by back Donald Lubin. The Hornets responded with a scoring drive of their own, complete with another score from Campbell, but a failed two-point conversion left Wilson trailing by two points.
Wilson’s first defensive break of the game came late in the third quarter, when the Blazers fumbled deep in their territory, setting the Hornets up for Podgorski’s game-winning pass as the new quarter began.
“We said at halftime, ‘we aren’t changing anything, we’re just going to play better,’” Bugden said of the defensive performance to close the game. “This was our first road game, and it seemed like we came off the bus after a nap.”
The Hornets locked up on defense for the remainder of the game, as a 61-yard explosion to the endzone from Campbell and a 35-yard score from Whiting as the clock winded down sealed the win for Wilson.
Campbell finished with four rushing touchdowns, while Whiting had two on the ground and one receiving touchdown. Campbell recorded 287 rushing yards, which is one of the highest totals in Green Hornets history.
“Noah’s [Campbell] just a horse. He doesn’t come out. He doesn’t take breaks,” Bugden said. He plays special teams, he plays offense, and he plays defense. He’s our leader and team captain, and when we need yards, we’re going to give it to him.”
Wilson moves to 3-0 on the season with the win and will play undefeated Western Albemarle on the road next Friday.
WILSON 48, SPOTSWOOD 28
WILSON 12 8 6 22 — 48
SPOTSWOOD 14 7 7 0 — 28
First quarter
W —Whiting 6 run (kick failed)
SW —Holsapple 4 run (Peters kick)
SW —Holsapple 24 run (Peters kick)
W —Campbell 1 run (run failed)