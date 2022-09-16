Wilson Memorial football team outruns Waynesboro

Wilson Memorial continued a strong start to the season as they outran Waynesboro on their way to a 34-20 win on the road in Shenandoah District football action on Friday night.

The Green Hornets’ running back core carried the weight of the offensive load, providing all five touchdowns. Junior Brayden Tyree scurried to three rushing scores while Ryan Mundie barreled his way to the other two.

Wilson head coach Drew Bugden credited the rushing success to a healthy offensive line.

“We had some offensive linemen back, and that helped a lot,” Bugden said. “They hadn’t gotten a ton of reps because we’ve been banged up, so a couple of those guys, it was their first time playing in certain spots. I’m proud of the way they played.”

The Hornets opened the game with a methodical drive, capped off by a 19-yard score from Mundie as he dragged defenders into the end zone.

The Little Giants, who were playing without star running back Ryan Barbour because of injury, responded by putting together a quality drive of their own, successfully marching down the field until quarterback Blake Jones connected with Emerson Miller for a 16-yard screen pass for a score as time expired in the first quarter.

Aiden Podgorski connected deep with Blake Rodgers to put Wilson on the goal line, and Tyree propelled himself into the end zone on the next play for his first score of the evening as the Hornets built a 14-6 lead. A few minutes later, Mundie exploded for a 78-yard score after the Giants turned the ball over on downs on the goal line.

“It took us a while to get a hang of their offense defensively,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “We kind of just gave up a couple of big plays in the first half. We got the hang of it near the end of the first half, but then it was kind of the perfect storm in the second half. We had a substitution error which let them get into good field position, and they score on that drive, and then we’re in a hole. We just couldn’t get out of it.”

Jones showed off his arm as the second quarter ran down, slinging an impressive 69-yard touchdown to Camryn Williams to bring the deficit to 7.

After the half, the Hornets settled in defensively, and Tyree added two more scores to establish a big lead.

The Giants led one more drive down the field, and Jones pounded in the final score of the game on a quarterback sneak, but Wilson ran most of the clock out from there to seal the final score at 34-20.

“They had to play physical, and I thought from the opening snap we did a pretty good job of that,” Bugden said of his team’s defensive performance. “We gave up a couple big plays, and that was on me; I made some bad calls. The kids played hard the whole game.”

Mundie rushed for 183 yards, while Tyree provided 145.

Wilson Memorial (3-0) will host Spotswood next week, while the Little Giants host the Staunton Storm.

WILSON MEMORIAL 34, WAYNESBORO 20

WILSON MEMORIAL 7 13 14 0 — 34

WAYNESBORO 6 7 0 0 — 20

First quarter

WM — Mundie 19 rush (Correa kick)

W — Miller 16 pass from Jones (kick failed)

Second quarter

WM — Tyree 7 rush (Correa kick)

WM — Mundie 78 rush (kick failed)

W — Williams 69 pass from Jones (Vasquez kick)

Third quarter

WM — Tyree 27 rush (Correa kick)

WM — Tyree 18 rush (Correa kick)

W — Jones 1 rush (Vasquez kick)