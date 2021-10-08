Wilson Memorial football team overcomes 3 turnovers to beat Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Despite a first half that featured three turnovers, the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets rode a dominant rushing performance and strong defensive play to a 47-7 win over Fort Defiance on the road in Shenandoah District football action on Friday night.

The Hornets improve to 4-1 on the season and will play their sixth game on a short turnaround. Wilson plays a makeup game against Rockbridge County on Tuesday after their September matchup was canceled. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Hornets will clash with five-time defending Class 1 state champions Riverheads.

“It’s kind of par for the course since I’ve been here. Everything has been strange with schedules,” said Wilson head coach Drew Bugden, who was hired in June of 2020 to replace Jeremiah Major. “It’s just another one of those hoops we have to jump through, another challenge for us. We’re going to rest up this weekend and come back at it on Monday.”

Wilson established their ground game early and marched down the field on the opening drive of the game, but an errant throw led to a momentum-halting interception.

Both teams struggled with turnovers early, with Wilson throwing three interceptions and Fort Defiance’s two picks of their own and two lost fumbles, including a crucial giveaway on the goal line.