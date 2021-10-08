Wilson Memorial football team overcomes 3 turnovers to beat Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Despite a first half that featured three turnovers, the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets rode a dominant rushing performance and strong defensive play to a 47-7 win over Fort Defiance on the road in Shenandoah District football action on Friday night.
The Hornets improve to 4-1 on the season and will play their sixth game on a short turnaround. Wilson plays a makeup game against Rockbridge County on Tuesday after their September matchup was canceled. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Hornets will clash with five-time defending Class 1 state champions Riverheads.
“It’s kind of par for the course since I’ve been here. Everything has been strange with schedules,” said Wilson head coach Drew Bugden, who was hired in June of 2020 to replace Jeremiah Major. “It’s just another one of those hoops we have to jump through, another challenge for us. We’re going to rest up this weekend and come back at it on Monday.”
Wilson established their ground game early and marched down the field on the opening drive of the game, but an errant throw led to a momentum-halting interception.
Both teams struggled with turnovers early, with Wilson throwing three interceptions and Fort Defiance’s two picks of their own and two lost fumbles, including a crucial giveaway on the goal line.
“Super sloppy first half, but happy that we bounced back,” Bugden said. “Our kids are pretty tough. They didn’t panic when we made mistakes. I’m pretty happy with that. We still have a lot of stuff that we need to clean up and fix.”
Running back Noah Campbell opened the scoring on the night with a 31-yard sprint to the endzone. He would top himself a few minutes later with an 81-yard touchdown run down the sideline.
Four different backs rushed in touchdowns on Friday night for the Hornets as the Indians struggled to win the battle of the trenches: Campbell, Skyler Whiting, Brayden Tyree, and Ryan Mundie.
Fort Defiance’s lone score of the evening came when freshman quarterback Trey Miller scrambled out of the pocket to his left and slung an accurate pass into the hands of receiver Shannon Knicely for a 27-yard touchdown to bring the score to 20-6.
On the very next offensive play, Whiting caught the edge on a sweep and sprinted 80 yards to the endzone to extend the Hornets' lead once again.
A standout player on both sides of the ball for Wilson was Blake Rodgers, who raked in two interceptions on defense and caught a 35-yard pass for a touchdown from quarterback Aiden Podgorski.
“In the middle of the field, [Rodgers] can cover so much ground because he’s so fast,” Bugden said. “He’s an outfielder in baseball, so he can make a play on any ball that’s floating up there. We were able to put him in the middle of the field a lot, especially as they figured out our coverage early, and just let him be an athlete back there.”
The Indians move to 1-5 with the loss and will play Staunton at Gypsy Hill Park next Friday.
WILSON 47, FORT DEFIANCE 7
WILSON 6 20 14 7 — 47
FORT DEFIANCE 0 7 0 0 — 7
First quarter
W — Campbell 29 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
W — Campbell 81 run (Correa kick)
W — Tyree 6 run (Correa kick)
FD — Knicely 27 pass (Brooks kick)
W — Whiting 80 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
W — Rodgers 35 pass (Correa kick)
W — Whiting 3 run (Correa kick)
Fourth quarter
W — Mundie 1 run (Correa kick)