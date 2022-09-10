Wilson Memorial football team overwhelms Rockbridge County to stay unbeaten

FISHERSVILLE — For the second week to start the high school football season, the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets dominated their opponent, this time Rockbridge County in coming away with a 34-2 win over the Wildcats.

Four turnovers and big plays proved to be the winning formula for Wilson Wilson (2-0).

On the defensive side of the ball, Wilson sophomore Parker Baucom picked off two passes by Rockbridge quarterback Garrett Claytor and also recovered a Wildcat fumble on Rockbridge's opening possession which led to the Hornets' first score.

After Baucom's fumble recovery, the Green Hornets drove down on a short field and senior quarterback Aiden Podgorski flipped a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior Ryan Mundie with 8:07 left in the opening quarter. Senior Angello Correa added the point after for a 7-0 lead.

Junior running back Ronin Tabler doubled the Wilson score with three minutes left in the period on a 31-yard TD scamper and Correa converted for a 14-0 lead.

Baucom came up with a big sack of the quarterback in the second period to stop a Rockbridge drive and then before the half, Podgorski completed a short pass to junior running back Brayden Tyree, who sped down the left sideline, outrunning the Rockbridge defense for a 63-yard catch and run for the third Wilson TD.

The point after was blocked as Wilson went into the locker room at half with a 20-0 lead.

The Hornets took the second half kickoff and after Tabler broke off a nice 44-yard run to the Wildcats' one, Tyree burst into the end zone.

Wilson led 27-0 with 9:57 remaining in the third quarter.

The Hornets added one more score in the third period on a 39-yard touchdown run by Tabler.

Rockbridge's only score came on a blocked punt which Wilson recovered in its own end zone early in the fourth quarter.

Despite the one-sided score, Wilson head coach Drew Bugden found plenty of things to improve on.

"I was pleased with how physical we played, but we will need to do a better job of tackling," Bugden said. "Our offensive line pass protected well."

Bugden was also happy that he was able to get all of his players into the contest for the second straight week.

"Everybody contributed and I was particularly impressed with how well defensive tackle NaJhe Redman played," Bugden said.

Next up for the Hornets is the rivalry game with Waynesboro to open Shenandoah District play.

"We will have to tackle better or their players will take it to the house," Bugden noted.

Tabler finished with 125 yards rushing on five carries, while Tyree picked up 90 yards on nine carries in addition to his 63-yard reception.

WILSON MEMORIAL 34, ROCKBRIDGE 2

ROCKBRIDGE 0 0 0 2 0 — 2

WILSON MEMORIAL 14 6 14 0 — 34

First quarter

WM - Podgorski 13 pass to Mundie (Correa kick)

WM - Tabler 31 run (Correa kick)

Second quarter

WM - Podgorski 63 pass to Tyree (kick blocked)

Third quarter

WM - Tyree 1 run (Correa kick)

WM - Tabler 39 run (Correa kick)

Fourth quarter

RC - safety, Wilson punt blocked into end zone