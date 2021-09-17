Wilson Memorial football team pulls away late to beat Waynesboro

Waynesboro was driving again deep into Wilson territory, but Blake Rodgers intercepted Jones at the Wilson two.

After Deandre Clark sacked WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski, the Hornets pulled out their bag of tricks, and on a delayed draw play, Campbell exploded through the line and raced all the way downfield on a 93-yard scoring run against the stunned Waynesboro defense.

This time, Wilson ran in the conversion by Rodgers and led 28-6 with 1:37 left in the half.

After the Homecoming festivities were completed, the Little Giants came to life, scoring twice.

Waynesboro's next score came on a 13-yard run by junior Ryan Barbour, who gave the Wilson defense fits all night with his elusive running.

Again, the extra point effort failed, but Waynesboro narrowed the lead to 28-12 with 9:48 left in the third period.

The Waynesboro defense rallied and Barbour and running mate Lazarus Powell went back to work on the ground for the Little Giants' offense.

Powell exploded into the Wilson end zone from two yards out with 7:43 left in the game and suddenly, the Giants pulled to within 10 points (28-18).

But Skyler Whiting gave the Hornets some bre