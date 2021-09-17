Wilson Memorial football team pulls away late to beat Waynesboro

FISHERSVILLE — After marching out to a commanding 28-6 halftime lead, the Wilson Memorial High School football team scored two late touchdowns to thwart a Waynesboro rally, winning 41-18 in a Homecoming victory.
Wilson (2-0) took advantage of some early Waynesboro miscues and capitalized with two scores.
In the first quarter, Nathan Goff picked off a Blake Jones and ran in the interception from 24 yards out to start the Wilson scoring. Angelo Correa kicked the extra point to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead with two minutes remaining in the period.
The ensuing kickoff was recovered by Wilson when Waynesboro failed to field the kick cleanly.
Five plays later, senior running back Noah Campbell scored the first of his three touchdowns and Correa's point after gave the home team a 14-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
The Little Giants (1-3) got on the scoreboard after a bad snap on a Wilson punt put them on the Hornets' 44-yard line.
On a fourth down play, Jones connected with senior receiver Evan Sites for the LIttle Giants' first touchdown. The extra point kick failed and Wilson led 14-6.
Campbell scored again on a 19-yard run with 5:52 left in the half, but the extra point was blocked.
Waynesboro was driving again deep into Wilson territory, but Blake Rodgers intercepted Jones at the Wilson two.
After Deandre Clark sacked WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski, the Hornets pulled out their bag of tricks, and on a delayed draw play, Campbell exploded through the line and raced all the way downfield on a 93-yard scoring run against the stunned Waynesboro defense.
This time, Wilson ran in the conversion by Rodgers and led 28-6 with 1:37 left in the half.
After the Homecoming festivities were completed, the Little Giants came to life, scoring twice.
Waynesboro's next score came on a 13-yard run by junior Ryan Barbour, who gave the Wilson defense fits all night with his elusive running.
Again, the extra point effort failed, but Waynesboro narrowed the lead to 28-12 with 9:48 left in the third period.
The Waynesboro defense rallied and Barbour and running mate Lazarus Powell went back to work on the ground for the Little Giants' offense.
Powell exploded into the Wilson end zone from two yards out with 7:43 left in the game and suddenly, the Giants pulled to within 10 points (28-18).
But Skyler Whiting gave the Hornets some bre
breathing room with a 32-yard touchdown run and Podgorski scored with 12 seconds remaining for the Hornets.
"We overcame a lot tonight," said WMHS head coach Drew Bugden. "Noah Campbell is just a stand-up guy; he's a tough kid and he's always there, whenever we need him."
All told, the Wilson senior ran for 206 yards on just 17 carries with three touchdowns for the Hornets.
Whiting carried 10 times for 79 yards and one touchdown.
For Waynesboro, Barbour ran 19 times for 177 yards, while Powell totaled 79 yards on 15 carries.
"Waynesboro's a very good team and they're trending up," Bugden said. "They are well coached and Barbour is a great back."
Next week, the Green Hornets travel to Spotswood while the Little Giants travel to Staunton.
WILSON MEMORIAL 41, WAYNESBORO 18
WAYNESBORO 0 6 6 6 — 18
WILSON MEMORIAL 7 21 0 13 — 41
First quarter
WM - Goff 24 interception return (Correa kick)
Second quarter
WM - Campbell 14 run (Correa kick)
WB - Sites 26 pass from Jones (kick failed)