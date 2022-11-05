Wilson Memorial football team rallies to stun Staunton

FISHERSVILLE — Coach Drew Bugden’s Wilson Hornet football club reminds him off a classic Journey song.

They just don’t stop believing.

The Hornets erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit Friday, defeating Staunton 28-24 in the regular season finale for the two playoff-bound ball clubs. Wilson and Staunton finished the regular season with identical 7-3 records.

“In the past, I think we would have laid down,” Bugden said. “These kids don’t. These kids are different. I said that at the beginning of the year, and I mean it in a good way. I’m really proud of them.”

Staunton improved to a 7-3 team after finishing 3-7 each of the previous two years, but the turn-around couldn’t totally numb the pain of Friday night’s loss for first-year coach Mike Bell.

“All we can do is get ready for the playoffs now,” Bell said. “We played a tough game. We just made too many mistakes. We’ve got to capitalize on our opportunities.”

The game was a treat for Shenandoah District football fans.

Staunton’s kicker Augustine Miguel has been tremendous all season. He put Staunton up 3-0 in the first quarter with a 23-yard field goal on Staunton’s first offensive possession. Wilson took a brief lead when Hornet quarterback Aiden Podgorski found Ronin Tabler for an 8-yard scoring strike.

However, Staunton would build a 17-7 lead in response as Kealo Smith scored on a 36-yard punt return in the second quarter and on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Storm quarterback Walker Darby in the third quarter. The Hornet defense came up with a turnover on Staunton’s side of the field, and Wilson’s offense quickly turned it into points as Podgorski found Blake Rodgers on a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Staunton would push the lead back up to 10, 24-14, on the play of the night.

Staunton’s Marc Geffrard took a screen pass from Darby. A Wilson defender delivered a monster hit heard throughout the stadium on Geffrard. A split second later, however, Geffrard shook off the hit, retained his balanced, and ran into the end zone for the 38-yard touchdown pass.

After the two teams traded defensive stops, Staunton was poised to punt the ball back to Wilson. However, the snap sailed and Wilson recovered in the Storm red zone. Brayden Tyree helped the Hornets take advantage of the field position with a 1-yard touchdown run to bring the Hornets within three points, 24-21.

Ryan Mundie would add the go-ahead score from 8 yards out, but Staunton seemed poised to make one final drive. Darby found Andre Johnson on a crucial 4th-and-13 play to put Staunton within scoring distance with just under two minutes remaining.

However, the Storm couldn’t muster up a second fourth down conversion deep in Wilson territory, and the Hornets ended the game in victory formation.

“We didn’t fold, man,” Rodgers said of his team afterward. “At halftime, we came back and we were ready to play. We came back and we fought … fought like a team.”

WILSON MEMORIAL 28, STAUNTON 24

STAUNTON 3 7 14 0 — 24

WILSON MEMORIAL 0 7 7 14 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

S – Miguel 23 field goal

SECOND QUARTER

W – Tabler 8-yard pass from Podgorski. Kick.

S - Smith 36-yard punt return. Kick.

THIRD QUARTER

S – Smith 21-yard pass from Darby. Kick

W – Rodgers 31-yard pass from Podgorski. Kick.

S – Geffrard 38 pass from Darby. Kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

W – Tyree 1 run. Kick

W – Mundie 8 run. Kick