Wilson Memorial football team schedules makeup game against Rockbridge County

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s football schedule is going to have a different look next week as the Green Hornets will be playing two games.

The Hornets are making up the postponed game from Sept. 10 at Rockbridge County on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. kickoff scheduled. The September contest was called off because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats’ program.

Since Wilson is now playing Tuesday, its showdown with five-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads scheduled for Oct. 15 has been moved to Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

“Wilson Memorial thought it important to make every effort to give our student-athletes, in particular our seniors who sacrificed last year, a full 10-game slate of games contested on the field,” said Wilson Memorial athletic director Craig Flesher in an email.

The Hornets and Wildcats will be battling it out in Region 3C for the eight playoff berths. The Virginia High School League is scheduled to release the first power ratings of the season early next week.

Wilson travels to Fort Defiance on Friday. The Indians are coming off their bye week and first win of the season on Sept. 24 against Rockbridge County, while the Hornets suffered their first loss last week at Class 4 Western Albemarle.

