Wilson Memorial football team stings visiting Monticello in season opener

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s football team had to endure the longest preseason anyone has known for a long time, but all the waiting to hit someone in a real game paid off handsomely.

The Green Hornets’ delayed 2021 season got off rousing start, scoring on their first offensive snap, and they never took their foot off the throttle en route to a 39-7 shellacking of the Monticello Mustangs in a marathon nondistrict mismatch that lasted 15 minutes shy of three hours.

Noah Campbell took the first play of the game off tackle for a 53-yard score, and then added a 51-yard scamper on the same play call later in the quarter as the Hornets enjoyed a 19-0 advantage after 12 minutes.

“That was a really long preseason,” said Campbell, who finished with 117 yards on only four carries. “The first play of the game meant a lot. I had told my teammates that I wanted to score on the first play of my senior year. All the credit goes to the offensive line for opening a big hole. We set the tone on that play, and after that the offensive line had all the confidence. We kept the pace the whole game.”

Monticello (0-2) suffered its second consecutive lopsided defeat, this one coming on the heels of a 53-13 rout from Rustburg in the opener last week.