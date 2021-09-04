Wilson Memorial football team stings visiting Monticello in season opener

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s football team had to endure the longest preseason anyone has known for a long time, but all the waiting to hit someone in a real game paid off handsomely.
The Green Hornets’ delayed 2021 season got off rousing start, scoring on their first offensive snap, and they never took their foot off the throttle en route to a 39-7 shellacking of the Monticello Mustangs in a marathon nondistrict mismatch that lasted 15 minutes shy of three hours.
Noah Campbell took the first play of the game off tackle for a 53-yard score, and then added a 51-yard scamper on the same play call later in the quarter as the Hornets enjoyed a 19-0 advantage after 12 minutes.
“That was a really long preseason,” said Campbell, who finished with 117 yards on only four carries. “The first play of the game meant a lot. I had told my teammates that I wanted to score on the first play of my senior year. All the credit goes to the offensive line for opening a big hole. We set the tone on that play, and after that the offensive line had all the confidence. We kept the pace the whole game.”
Monticello (0-2) suffered its second consecutive lopsided defeat, this one coming on the heels of a 53-13 rout from Rustburg in the opener last week.
Wilson’s preseason and scheduled start to the regular season turned into a royal nightmare. After starting practice on July 29, the Hornets had both scrimmages canceled. Mother Nature scrubbed the first scrimmage with a thunderstorm at Liberty-Bedford before the final tune-up at Nelson County was called off because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Then the season-opener Aug. 27 at Staunton was postponed when the Storm entered health and safety protocols. That clash has been rescheduled for Nov. 5, which is the final week of the regular season.
“This was like our first scrimmage, and we had a lot of first-scrimmage mistakes,” Wilson head coach Drew Bugden said. “We really had nothing to go by because we have been going against ourselves for over a month.”
The game displayed the sharp contrast of styles played on the opposite sides of Afton Mountain. Monticello ran a spread offense that passed on nearly every play in the first half, while Wilson played the smash-mouth, power football notorious for the Valley. On this night, finesse football had no answers for the power attack. Because of the first-half passing circus and enough flags (at least 21 accepted penalties) to overload a washing machine, the game dragged on for nearly three hours.
Wilson amassed 417 yards of total offense with 341 coming on the ground.
“Our offensive line coach Seth Bailey did a tremendous job,” Bugden said. “I bet we didn’t have three days in a row where we had the same line on the practice field together because of injuries. To come out tonight and do what we did was the coolest.”
Bugden said Monticello’s offensive style was definitely different.
“We don’t see that style around here very much,” he said. “Stopping the pass was not part of our game plan. They didn’t throw like that last week against Rustburg. The kids really adapted on the fly. To hold them to seven points makes me happy.”
Brayden Tyree ignited the fuse for Wilson by taking the opening kickoff back 37 yards to the 47. Campbell then exploded on the first snap, going untouched up the field 53 yards.
Wilson scored on its second possession when Ryan Mundie went in from 6 yards out to cap an 8-play, 40-yard drive. The key play was a 19-yard pass connection from Aiden Podgorski to V.J. Bullard on fourth-and-7 from Monticello’s 33.
Campbell was up to his tricks again late in the quarter, gashing the Mustangs’ defense from 51 yards for a 19-0 lead with 1:42 left in the first quarter.
The scoring slowed in the second period until the final minute when Wilson’s defense held on downs at the Mustangs’ 31. On the second play, Podgorski hit Nathaniel Connell on a crossing pattern in the end zone from 21 yards, and the Hornets took a 26-0 advantage into the break.
Skyler Whiting finished Wilson’s scoring in the third quarter with TD runs of 9 and 8 yards. Both scores came after Monticello turnovers. Blake Rodgers had an interception at midfield and Nathan Goff recovered a fumble at the Mustangs’ 8.
Monticello avoided the shutout early in the final period when Logan Clark broke loose for a 57-yard scoring run.
“We played fairly well, but we had a lot of mistakes that must be addressed and corrected,” Bugden said. “We came out of the game healthy, and that is real important because we don’t have big numbers.”
Wilson (1-0) hits the road next Friday for a trip to Rockbridge County in a battle of Region 3C opponents. The region has eight spots up for grabs in the postseason.
“We can’t be satisfied with what happened out there tonight,” Campbell said. “We have to be ready for our next game.”
WILSON MEMORIAL, MONTICELLO 7
MONTICELLO 0 0 0 7 — 7
WILSON 19 7 13 0 — 39
First Quarter
WIL — Campbell 53 run (no kick, muffed snap)
WIL — Mundie 6 run (kick failed)
WIL — Campbell 51 run (Apple kick)
Second Quarter
WIL — Connell 21 pass from Podgorski (Apple kick)
Third Quarter