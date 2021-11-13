Wilson Memorial football team suffers season-ending loss on the road

LYNCHBURG — Wilson Memorial's football season ended Friday with a road 56-7 loss to Liberty Christian in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs.

Caleb Sears returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to give Liberty Christian a seven-point lead 14 seconds into the game. And the Bulldogs didn’t let up off the gas in a sizzling opening 12 minutes.

Top-seeded LCA scored five first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back in a resounding win over eighth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

The Bulldogs (10-0) will host fifth-seeded Broadway in the semifinal round. The Gobblers (7-4) defeated Turner Ashby 22-7.

LCA dominated in every facet against the Green Hornets (5-6).

The Bulldogs held a 429-145 edge in total offense, and Wilson Memorial finished with minus-3 passing yards.

LCA quarterbacks Davis Lane and Jeb Moon combined to complete 13 of 14 passes for 159 yards, and Lane connected with Jaylin Belford for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead.

Belford accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) on six touches.