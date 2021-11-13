Wilson Memorial football team suffers season-ending loss on the road

LYNCHBURG — Wilson Memorial's football season ended Friday with a road 56-7 loss to Liberty Christian in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs.
Caleb Sears returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to give Liberty Christian a seven-point lead 14 seconds into the game. And the Bulldogs didn’t let up off the gas in a sizzling opening 12 minutes.
Top-seeded LCA scored five first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back in a resounding win over eighth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
The Bulldogs (10-0) will host fifth-seeded Broadway in the semifinal round. The Gobblers (7-4) defeated Turner Ashby 22-7.
LCA dominated in every facet against the Green Hornets (5-6).
The Bulldogs held a 429-145 edge in total offense, and Wilson Memorial finished with minus-3 passing yards.
LCA quarterbacks Davis Lane and Jeb Moon combined to complete 13 of 14 passes for 159 yards, and Lane connected with Jaylin Belford for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead.
Belford accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) on six touches.
Gideon Davidson, Lane, Caleb Davidson and Moon each rushed for one score.
Noah Campbell put Wilson on the board with a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 56, WILSON MEMORIAL 7
WILSON MEMORIAL 0 0 7 0 — 7
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 35 14 0 7 — 56
Scoring
LCA — Caleb Sears 72 kickoff return (Chase Dupin kick)
LCA — Jaylin Belford 16 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Gideon Davidson 24 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Belford 29 pass from Davis Lane (Dupin kick)
LCA — Lane 53 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Belford 2 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Caleb Davidson 67 run (Petit kick)
WM — Noah Campbell 61 run (Angello Correa kick)
LCA — Jeb Moon 2 run (Petit kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Memorial, Campbell 8-84, Skyler Whiting 7-34, Victor Bullard 5-22, Alex Jordan 5-10, Ryan Mundie 3-(minus 2). Liberty Christian, C. Davidson 4-84, Ja. Belford 5-58, Lane 1-53, Moon 5-44, G. Davidson 2-27, Ju. Belford 3-3, Jahvon Lewis 5-1.
PASSING—Wilson Memorial, Aiden Podgorski 1-4-1-(minus 3). Liberty Christian, Moon 9-10-0-102, Lane 4-4-0-57.
RECEIVING—Wilson Memorial, Jordan 1-(minus 3). Liberty Christian, Dalton Nesselrotte 2-39, Ja. Belford 1-29, Johnathan Thompson 2-25, Dillon Stowers 1-12, Beau Scott 1-12, Jaden Skates 1-9, Austin Rose 1-9, G. Davidson 1-7, Cornelius Patti 1-(minus 4).
Records: Wilson Memorial 5-6. Liberty Christian 10-0.