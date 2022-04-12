Wilson Memorial freshman Vincent LaGrua scores four goals in boys soccer win over Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Little brother is pretty good at soccer, too.

It turns out that Wilson Memorial has two LaGruas who are phenomenal on the pitch.

Brad LaGrua, a senior at Wilson Memorial High School, has starred on soccer fields throughout the district for the past several years.

On Monday night, it was younger brother Vincent’s turn to shine.

The Hornet freshman had four goals in helping Wilson defeat Riverheads 8-0 in Shenandoah District boys soccer action Monday night.

It was the district opener for Wilson.

“My teammates were playing me good balls,” Vincent said. “We didn’t play that well in the first half, but we kind of picked it up in the second half.”

Riverheads played a near perfect 30 minutes of soccer to open the game before Wilson added two goals in a 45-second span around the 10-minute mark of the first half. Vincent retrieved a missed shot off the rebound to put in the eventual game-winner.

Seconds later, Jack Irving won a ball away from the defender, hit a series of spin moves through traffic, and finished the highlight reel-worthy sequence off with a goal.

Leading 2-0 at the intermission, Wilson would add six more goals in the second half. Vincent LaGrua added three more goals, and Marcos Chapa added two goals. Senior Trevor Calvert, usually installed as a defender, scored the game’s final goal.

Wilson coach Scott Harrison was pleased with the win, especially the effort he received from his team in the final 40 minutes of play.

“One of the things we’re trying to work on is early crosses, and if we don’t have the early cross, we have to find our width deeper in the attacking third,” Harrison said. “We were making too many straight runs. We were hitting them all day in the first half. I tried to make an adjustment to get our team to stop running away from the play and getting back to what we practice.”