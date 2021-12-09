 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial girls basketball bounces back with win
Wilson Memorial girls basketball bounces back with win

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial doubled up Monticello in the first quarter Wednesday night, and the Green Hornets withstood a rally by the Mustangs to pull away in the second half for a 66-47 victory in nondistrict girls basketball.

The Hornets, coming off their first loss of the season Monday against Charlottesville, unleashed a 28-point, first-quarter blitz on Monticello to seize a dominating 28-14 advantage after eight minutes.

But the joy didn’t carry over into the second quarter as the Mustangs returned the favor by outscoring the Hornets 20-6 to forge a 34-all deadlock at the break.

Wilson put the hammer down for good in the second half with a 19-8 edge in the third period to take a 53-42 cushion into the last quarter. The Hornets’ defense limited Monticello to only 13 second-half points to complete the season sweep of the Mustangs. Wilson had won the season-opener 59-51 on Nov. 30.

Brooke Cason sparked Wilson’s offensive assault with 24 points, which included four triples, while CC Robinson added 17 and Laci Norman 10, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Robinson dominated the glass with 14 rebounds and Cason pulled in nine.

Wilson (3-1) has a home varsity doubleheader Friday with Valley District rival Spotswood. The girls game tips at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys clash.

