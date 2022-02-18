Wilson Memorial girls basketball team beats Staunton to reach Region 3C quarterfinals

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial used a 14-2 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to break open a close game and defeat the Staunton Storm, 69-54, in Region 3C girls tournament action Friday evening.

Wilson, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, lost to Staunton, the No. 10 seed, 67-65 just a week ago on the Hornets' home-court.

"We thought we were going to get Brookville tonight and then it turns out to be Staunton," said Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan. "At first I wasn't thrilled about playing Staunton again, but once i thought about it a little I told the girls, 'OK, this is a chance for us to play them again and get it right this time.'"

Wilson once again had its hands full with the Storm until the 14-2 spurt that started late in the third quarter gave the Hornets some breathing room.

The Hornets led by just two points, 28-26, at the half, but a 6-0 spurt to start the third quarter pushed the margin to eight. Laci Norman sandwiched buckets around an inside hoop from CC Robinosn, giving Wilson a 34-26 lead.

The lead was seven, 38-31, when the Storm reeled off five straight points. Emma Witt worked inside for a three-point play and freshman Samantha Swift added a 10-footer to slice the Wilson lead back to two, 38-36.

The Hornets closed the quarter with an 8-2 run to once again lead by eight. Robinson scored inside and Brooke Cason added a 12-footer, making the score 44-36. Witt scored for the Storm, but Reagan Frazier worked the lane for a bucket, giving the Hornets a 46-38 lead entering the final quarter.

The run continued with Wilson scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter to push the margin to double digits. Robinson scored inside and Cason made 1-of-2 at the line for a 49-38 advantage. Norman followed with a 3-pointer for a 52-38 Wilson lead.

After Witt scored on a short jumper, Robinson and McKenna Vess added buckets to give the Hornets a 16-point lead, 56-40.

Bryan old her team that making layups, making free throws and playing defense would be the keys to victory.

The free throw shooting wasn't stellar, 14-for-24, but the inside play and the team's defense were just what Bryan was looking for.

"I'm pleased as can be with our defense," said Bryan. "You're not going to stop Emma (Witt). She's a really good player. Our goal was to make her work for everything she got and then try to limit what the rest of their players could do."

Senior post player Frazier and freshman Robinson took care of the paint, combining for 26 points and 32 rebounds. Frazier finished the contest with nine points and 17 rebounds while Robinson was a dominant force in the second half, She scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds with all 17 of her points coming in the final two quarters.

Norman paced the Hornets with 19 points and Cason scored 15 for Wilson. Norman got the Hornets off to a quick start, hitting two 3-pointers as she scored Wilson's first eight points of the game.

Witt turned in her usual strong performance, leading all scorers with 29 points. Swift added 12 points and Kellsye Miller finished with eight. Miller was saddled with early foul trouble, limiting her time on the court.

Wilson advances to the Region 3C quarterfinals and will travel to play Lynchburg Christian Academy, the No. 2 seed, on Tuesday night.

WILSON MEMORIAL 69, STAUNTON 54

STAUNTON 9 17 12 16 — 54

WILSON 18 10 18 23 — 69

STAUNTON (54) — Witt 12 5-0 29, Miller 3 0-0 8, Stewart 0 0-2 0, Swift 6 0-0 12, Swanson 2 1-1 5, Henson, Lotts, TOTALS 23 6-12 54.

WILSON (69) — Norman 6 4-4 19, Vess 3 0-1 7, Cason 6 2-5 15, Frazier 2 5-8 9, Cole 0 2-2 2, Robinson 8 1-4 17, Bradley, TOTALS 25 14-24 69.