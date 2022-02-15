 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilson Memorial girls basketball team caps regular season with win over Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial tied a huge bow on the regular season Tuesday night as the Green Hornets turned away the Stuarts Draft Cougars 51-40 in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

Wilson (13-8, 8-4) now waits to see what seeding it will earn in the Region 3C tournament. If the Hornets finish seventh or lower, they have to play a first-round game Friday. If the seeding is sixth or higher, then they won’t begin until Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.

Against the Cougars, Wilson used a 22-6 second quarter to grab a commanding 32-14 advantage at the break. Draft did outscore the Hornets 26-19 in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Brooke Cason sparked the Hornets with 21 points, while CC Robinson had 17 and nine rebounds. Reagan Frazier ripped down a dozen rebounds.

Draft (5-11, 2-9) wraps up its regular season Thursday at home against one-win Waynesboro. The Cougars will advance to next week’s Region 2B tournament.

