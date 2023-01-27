Wilson Memorial girls basketball team overwhelms Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial pulled away in the second half Friday evening to defeat the Stuarts Draft Cougars 51-32 in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.

The offense was the missing link in the opening quarter. Draft scored in the game's first minute to lead 2-0, but that was their only points of the quarter. Wilson led 3-2 on three CC Robinson free throws before Asia Knight grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 27 seconds left for the Hornet's lone field goal of the quarter, making the score 5-2.

The second quarter featured a shootout between Wilson's Knight and Draft's Haley Cox. After Wilson's Kelsey Payne drained a 3-pointer for an 8-2 Hornets' lead, Knight and Cox matched points. Cox scored Draft's following eight points on two 3-pointers and a 12-footer, while Knight worked around the basket to score Wilson's following eight points.

Wilson closed the second quarter on a 9-1 run to lead by double digits at the half. Laci Norman sparked the run with five points, and Robinson added the other four.

Wilson held Draft to zero field goals in the third quarter to push the margin to 18 points. Draft managed just five points from the foul line, while Wilson tallied 13 points to pull away.

Wilson opened the third quarter with a 10-2 spurt to lead 35-17. Robinson scored Wilson's first five points of the quarter, and Knight worked inside to convert a three-point play, giving Wilson a 33-17 advantage. Aaliyah Taylor added a bucket to cap the Hornets' run.

Robinson led three Wilson players in double figures with 18 points. Knight scored 13 points, and Norman added 10. Cox paced the Cougars with 13 points.

In the junior varsity game, Wilson defeated the Cougars 28-25, handing Draft its first loss in district play.

WILSON MEMORIAL 51, STUARTS DRAFT 32

STUARTS DRAFT 2 13 5 12 — 32

WILSON MEMORIAL 5 20 13 13 — 51

STUARTS DRAFT (32) — Bryan 1 0-0 2, Cox 3 5-9 13, Chappell 0 4-5 4, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Walter 0 0-2 0, Lunsford 0 2-4 2, Haliburton 1 0-0 2, Gates 2 2-2 5, Wells 1 0-0 2, Mason, Morris, Puckett, TOTALS 9 12-22 32.

WILSON (51) — Robinson 5 8-10 18, Night 6 1-1 13, Payne 1 0-0 3, Norman 3 2-2 10, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Reeves 3 3-4 5, Bradley, Hutchinson, Coffey, Abshire, TOTALS 17 14-17 51.