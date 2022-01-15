Wilson Memorial girls basketball team rallies past Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — It seems that Wilson Memorial’s girls basketball team has an on switch.

At halftime of the Hornets’ contest against the Riverheads Gladiators, coach Jackie Bryan just may have found it.

Trailing by seven at the half, Wilson Memorial exploded offensively in the second half en route to a 68-54 victory over Riverheads in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Friday night.

The Hornets had 21 points total in the entire first half. The team then 22 points in the third quarter and 25 more in the fourth.

“If I had to put my finger on one little thing,” Bryan said. “I’d have to say we upped the ante on defense and pushing and running the ball.”

Part of the turn-around was a brilliant performance by senior guard Brooke Cason.

With her future college coach in attendance, Cason was sensational. She scored a career-high 32 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked eight shots. Cason, who plans to play at Lynchburg next season, connected on eight 3-pointers and had 16 points in the tide-turning third quarter.

“Coach just told us that we needed to play better defense to get our momentum back,” Cason said. “I just had to keep shooting, and they started to fall. At halftime, I did some form shooting and just got back to the basics.”

Wilson outscored Riverheads 22-8 in the third period. The Gladiators were 3-for-18 from the field in that eight-minute span.

Watching the momentum in the game turn had the opposite effect on Riverheads coach Preston Woods.

“I was really pleased in the first half,” Woods said. “In the second half, that’s not who we are. Effort-wise, I felt like we gave plenty of effort. But we have to do the little things. We turned the ball over too many times. We have to make layups. At one point we were trading missed layups for Brooke Cason made 3-pointers. And they made us pay. Every turnover we had, they made us pay for it.”

Trailing 4-0 early, Gladiator senior Danielle Sacra scored three baskets in a 10-0 Riverheads run. She scored seven of her team-high 18 points in the first quarter, helping Riverheads to a 11-7 lead after one period of play.

The Gladiators extended their advantage in the second quarter, as a putback by Taia Chandler helped Riverheads extend its lead to double digits, 19-9.

Midway through the second quarter, Wilson’s offense showed signs of life. Cason’s two second-quarter 3-pointers book-ended a 13-point spurt by the Hornets, cutting the Gladiator lead to four, 25-21.

Claran Massie’s traditional three-point play helped the Gladiators take a 28-21 advantage into the intermission.

That advantage, however, would not last.

In the second half, Wilson’s lead got as large as 19 points. Freshman CC Robinson joined Cason in the double-double category with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Anna Shirley had 10 points for Riverheads.

In the junior varsity game, Riverheads won a thriller 35-32. Brenna Collins led the Gladiators with 11 points and Kelsey Payne had nine for the Hornets.

RIVERHEADS 11 17 8 18 — 68

WILSON 7 14 22 25 — 54

RIVERHEADS (54) — Sellers 1 0-0 2, Buchanan 2 1-2 7, Sacra 7 4-5 18, Chandler 3 0-0 6, Ralston 1 3-4 5, Massie 2 1-1 5, Shirley 4 2-4 10, Lam 0 1-2 1, Golladay, TOTALS

WILSON (68) — Norman 2 0-0 4, Vess 2 0-1 4, Pierce 0 1-2 1, Hoover 1 1-2 3, Cason 11 2-5 32, Cole 1 0-0 2, Robinson 6 2-2 14, Frazier 3 2-2 8, Bradley, Bennett, Taylor, TOTALS 26 8-18 68.