GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilson Memorial girls basketball team rallies to break out of slump

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial blitzed Turner Ashby with a 26-6 outburst in the fourth quarter Wednesday night as the Green Hornets rallied past the Knights 46-32 in nondistrict girls basketball.

The Hornets had lost five of their last six games before coming up with the huge victory over the Knights in a battle of Region 3C competitors. One of those five losses had come to TA on Dec. 14 when the Knights drubbed Wilson 56-29 in Bridgewater.

Wilson trailed 26-20 entering the final eight minutes before erupting for 26 points.

Brooke Cason sparked the Hornets with 17 points, while CC Robinson had a big double-double performance of 15 points and 14 rebounds. Reagan Frazier grabbed seven boards as the Hornets had a 40-26 margin on the glass.

Wilson (5-6) returns to Shenandoah District play Friday for a visit from Riverheads.

