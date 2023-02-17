FISHERSVILLE — The Bees were simply no match for the Hornets.

Wilson Memorial’s girls basketball team used a 21-6 second-quarter run over visiting Brookville, and the No. 7-seeded Hornets defeated the No.-10 seeded Bees 65-35 in a Region 3C first-round matchup Friday night.

It was the exact 32-minute performance Wilson coach Jackie Bryan was hoping to get from her squad.

“The girls executed the game plan perfectly,” Bryan said. “We wanted to play pressure defense and get up the floor, and that’s what we did.”

The Hornets established a lead in the first quarter by crashing the offensive glass.

CC Robinson’s putback — one of five Wilson offensive rebounds in the first period – put Wilson up 11-4 early.

“We’ve been working on it as a team, and it really showed out in the game today,” said Robinson, who helped the Hornets to a 38-20 rebounding advantage. “I feel like I know what to look for, and I work at it to see if I can get what I need to get.”

Wilson only led 13-9 at the end of the first period, but the Hornets led 34-15 at the half.

Not only did Wilson’s offensive explode, but the Hornets also held the Bees to three made field goals in the second quarter.

“We just get up the court and go,” said Hornet senior guard Laci Norman, who paced Wilson with a game-high 17 points. “We have a fast team. When we have the opportunity, CC just grabs the rebounds, and we just go.”

The lead grew to 22 points, 47-25, by the end of the third quarter. Norman’s breakaway layup in the final period increased the lead to 30 points, 61-31.

Junior guard Elise Bradley joined Norman in double figures with 10 points. Robinson and freshman Kayleigh Coffey had eight points in the victory, and Kelsey Payne added seven points.

With the victory, Wilson now travels to Spotswood on Tuesday.

WILSON MEMORIAL 65, BROOKVILLE 35

BROOKVILLE 9 6 10 10 — 35

WILSON 13 21 13 18 — 65

BROOKVILLE (35) — Lee 1 0-0 2, Farnsworth 4 1-3 9, Reynoso 4 2-2 10, Shelton 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Stinnett 3 0-0 6, Christian, Yancey, TOTALS 16 3-5 35

WILSON (65) — Norman 7 0-2 17, Bradley 4 2-3 10, Payne 3 0-0 7, Hutchinson 1 0-0 2, Coffey 4 0-2 8, Reeves 1 0-0 2, Robinson 4 0-2 8, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Abshire, TOTALS 29 2-9 65