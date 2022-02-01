Wilson Memorial girls basketball team retaliates against Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Wilson Memorial earned itself sweet revenge Tuesday night after the Green Hornets went on the road and dealt the slumping Buffalo Gap Bison a 55-44 loss in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

The Bison had gone into The Hive on Jan. 8 and beat the Hornets 36-29, but there wasn’t going to be any season sweep Tuesday.

Wilson (10-6, 5-2), which has now won six straight, lead 13-9 after the first quarter and 21-17 at the break. The Hornets got the breathing room they needed in the third period, leading 34-25 going to the final eight minutes.

Despite their current win streak, the Hornets have fallen from fifth to seventh in the latest Region 3C power ratings. Wilson needs to move up at least one spot to avoid having to play a first-round game that features seeds 7-10 when the regional tournament begins Feb. 18.

While the Hornets are stringing together victories, Gap (9-8, 2-5) is going in the other direction with its fourth consecutive loss. The Bison still maintain the No. 3 seed in Region 1B, which at this juncture means a first-round home game instead of byes that go to the top two seeds.

Brooke Cason sparked the Hornets’ win with 19 points, while CC Robinson had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laci Norman finished with 11 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers.

For the Bison, Bailey Talley had 11, Leah Sherrill nine and Hannah Coffman eight.

Gap is back on the court Wednesday for a makeup road trip to Stuarts Draft. The Hornets host red-hot Fort Defiance, which brings a nine-game winning streak to The Hive on Friday.

