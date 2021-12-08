Wilson Memorial girls basketball team retooling around veterans

FISHERSVILLE — A year after going undefeated in Shenandoah District play, Wilson Memorial will have a new look for the 2021-22 season.
The team lost six seniors to graduation a year ago, but the Hornets are not undertaking a complete rebuild. It's more like a retooling of the lineup for veteran head coach Jackie Bryan.
The Hornets return several players to the varsity, but even those returnees are being cast in new roles this season.
"These first few games, I'm still learning how the pieces are going to fit together. I'm still learning what the new girls are capable of and how they can best impact what we're trying to do," said Bryan. "We've got some girls back with experience, but they're all adjusting to new roles. And, it's not just X's and O's, it things like chemistry, building trust, leadership — those are all things we're working on early in the season. "
Seniors Brooke Cason and Reagan Frazier are the two returning players with the most game experience.
"Brooke and Reagan are our vocal leaders," Bryan said. "That's a new role for them, but they have done a good job leading us early and they will continue to do that."
Cason was a key 3-point threat for the Hornets a year ago and this season she will also assume some of the ball-handling responsibility. "Brooke can do a lot of things. There have been times so far this season, where the girls are relying on Brooke to do it all. She can do a lot, but she needs help. That's part of building that trust and chemistry on the court and that will get better the more the girls play together."
Frazer is a force in the post for the Hornets.
"Reagan takes a beating in there, but I think most nights, she gives as good as she gets. She's very physical player inside," Bryan said.
McKenna Vess is the third senior on the roster and provides the Hornets with solid play on the perimeter.
"McKenna is a reliable player. She knows what we want to do," Bryan added.
Junior guard Laci Norman saw action a year ago as a long-range shooting specialist off the bench. This season, she starts in the backcourt.
"Laci is a very good shooter," Bryan said. "As junior, I think she will emerge as one of the leaders on this team as the season progresses."
Aaliyah Taylor, a sophomore who saw limited action a year ago, will take on a larger role this year.
"Aaliyah is our most athletic player. She has so much potential," Bryan said.
The roster also features another junior, Amber Bennett, along with three more sophomores (Kierstyn Pierce, Angelina Cole, Elise Bradley) and two freshmen.
"We've got a lot of youth," Bryan added. "The jump from playing jayvee to varsity is huge. They have to trust us and trust the process. We'll keep working with them to get better every day and when it's their time, they will rise to the top.
"Our two freshmen are going to play. CC Robinson had 19 points in one of her first games. She gives us some size and she's a talented player. She's just needs to find that consistency. Logan Hoover is a guard who will come off the bench. Logan has a really good natural feel for the game and she's a pretty good shooter."
Bradley is another young player who will see early playing time.
"Elise worked really hard in the offseason," Bryan said. "We're still working to see how she will fit into the mix. The biggest thing with all the young players is just learning to play at the varsity level. They have to learn how to bring their best effort every night."
The Hornets were victorious in two of their first three nonconference games and Bryan expects her team to compete in the Shenandoah District.
"I think there are a lot of unknowns in the district entering this season. These early nondistrict games against some good competition will get us ready to compete in the district," Bryan said. "We have a tradition of winning here at Wilson and we expect to win. We have to learn to bring it every night for the entire 32 minutes. That's what it is going to take in order to win."