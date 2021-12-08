Wilson Memorial girls basketball team retooling around veterans

FISHERSVILLE — A year after going undefeated in Shenandoah District play, Wilson Memorial will have a new look for the 2021-22 season.

The team lost six seniors to graduation a year ago, but the Hornets are not undertaking a complete rebuild. It's more like a retooling of the lineup for veteran head coach Jackie Bryan.

The Hornets return several players to the varsity, but even those returnees are being cast in new roles this season.

"These first few games, I'm still learning how the pieces are going to fit together. I'm still learning what the new girls are capable of and how they can best impact what we're trying to do," said Bryan. "We've got some girls back with experience, but they're all adjusting to new roles. And, it's not just X's and O's, it things like chemistry, building trust, leadership — those are all things we're working on early in the season. "

Seniors Brooke Cason and Reagan Frazier are the two returning players with the most game experience.

"Brooke and Reagan are our vocal leaders," Bryan said. "That's a new role for them, but they have done a good job leading us early and they will continue to do that."