Wilson Memorial girls basketball team rides fast start to win over Waynesboro

Wilson Memorial outscored Waynesboro 24-4 in the second quarter to lead 34-14 at the half and the Hornets held off the Little Giants following the break to take a 65-52 victory Thursday evening in Shenandoah District girls' basketball action.

"The second quarter got us," said Waynesboro first-year coach Skylar Napier. "We did a god job in the first quarter staying even and we did a good job in the second half trying to cut into their lead."

Kaitlyn Hull put the Little Giants on the board first with a layup in traffic and the Little Giants held the 2-0 lead until Laci Norman evened the score for Wilson with 4:40 left in the first quarter.

A layup by Little Giants' freshman Shyla Williams made it 4-2 before Wilson took a 6-4 lead on a pair of buckets from Brooke Cason.

Waynesboro took its final lead when Hull kissed a short jumper off the glass for two and Kemani Dunson followed with a 15-footer for an 8-6 Waynesboro advantage.

After a free throw by Reagan Frazier, Cason knocked down a 3-pointer for a 10-8 Wilson lead. Serenity Jackson then powered inside to score with 20 seconds left to pull Waynesboro even at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was all Wilson.

Cason and CC Robinson each scored after grabbing an offensive board, putting the Hornets on top 14-10 early in the second period. Hull worked inside for a bucket to pull the Little Giants to within two, 14-12, but Wilson scored the next 12 points to take control, 26-12. After another bucket by Hull, the Hornets closed the half with an 8-0 spurt. Cason was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three foul shots, and then the Wilson senior knocked down a 3-pointer, making the score 32-14. Elise Bradley capped the late run with a bucket for a 34-14 halftime lead.

Cason scored 22 points to pace the Hornets and Norman added 13.

Hull, a sophomore, matched Cason for game-high scoring honors with 22 points.

"Kaitlyn is starting to realize what's she capable of doing at the varsity level," Napier said.

Williams also reached double digits for the Little Giants with 13 points.

Napier continues to see growth in her young squad that features eight players in the freshman and sophomore classes.

"I'm so excited. The girls keep improving every game," Napier said. "I'm very pleased with the way they played tonight. They're starting to do things in the game, that we work on practice. The moves our post players work on every day, tonight they were doing those things in the game. The girls have a tendency of getting down on themselves pretty quickly and we're working on that, but they're playing hard and they're getting better. I always tell them, win or lose, if you walk off the court knowing you played your hardest, then there's nothing more a coach can ask for."

WILSON MEMORIAL 65, WAYNESBORO 52

WILSON MEMORIAL 10 24 18 13 — 65

WAYNESBORO 10 4 19 19 — 52

WILSON (65) — Norman 6 0-0 13, Robinson 4 1-5 9, Cason 8 3-3 22, Frazier 1 5-7 7, Bradley 2 1-4 5, Vess 3 0-0 7, Cole 1 0-0 2, Pierce, Hoover, Bennett, TOTALS 25 10-19 65.

WAYNESBORO (52) —Hull 10 2-2 22, Williams 4 5-6 13, Dunson 4 0-0 9, jackson 1 0-2 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Eubanks 1 0-0 2, Goodwin 1 0-0 2, Pietrowski, Cardamone, TOTALS 22 7-10 52.