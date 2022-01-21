 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilson Memorial girls basketball team romps past rusty Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial took advantage of a rusty Stuarts Draft squad Friday night, racing to a 38-8 halftime advantage en route to a 56-22 romp over the Cougars in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

The Cougars hadn’t played since Dec. 17 because of COVID-19 health and safety protocol issues and the weather delays.

Leading 13-4 after eight minutes, the Green Hornets erupted for 25 second-quarter points to blow the game open.

Wilson’s defense limited the Cougars to only seven field goals and 26 percent shooting.

Brooke Cason sparked the Hornets’ assault with a game-high 19 points, while Laci Norman added 10, including a trio of 3-pointers. CC Robinson chipped in seven.

Wilson (7-6, 2-2) is back on the court Monday for a makeup game at Staunton, while Draft (3-3, 0-1) travels to Waynesboro on Tuesday.

